Marine veteran on a mission

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
March 10, 2020, 11:05AM
When Petaluman Mike Ergo carries the American flag in the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii on Oct. 10, he will be carrying more than the symbol of the United States. He will be carrying the memory of Nicholas Hale Anderson and other American servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq.

In each race he competes, the former Marine carries a U.S. flag in honor of a fallen “brother.” The Kona race is special, coming in the world championship event. It is Ergo’s way of paying tribute not only to the Marine, Nicholas Anderson, but also Nicholas’ mother, Lisa Anderson, who, along with Ergo, helped found the Gold Star Initiative.

The Gold Star Initiative gives veterans a chance to team up and honor Gold Star Families by carrying an American flag during the run portion of select Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events. At the finish, the flag is presented to the Gold Star Family.

Working with the Ironman Foundation, veterans from the Gold Star Initiative Foundation help on projects in communities where Ironman events are held. Last year, Ironman Foundation athletes partnered with Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to help build tiny houses for residents displaced by the Tubbs wildfires.

For Ergo, the Ironman, the flag carrying and the public service are personal. Each turn of the bicycle wheels, each swimming stroke and each running step takes him further away from the demons that plagued him when he returned from two deployments to Iraq with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in 2005.

“My body returned, but my mind and spirit were still in Fallujah for many years,” he wrote in a blog.

“I found myself anxious, confused, angry, grief-stricken and generally out of place. Many times, my body felt as if something dangerous and bad was about to happen, even though my mind knew I was home.”

He turned to drink, cannabis and self-destructive behavior, hurting others around him. The breaking point came, he wrote, in 2012 when his wife made it clear he had to choose her or the drugs and alcohol.

It wasn’t easy, but he made the right choice.

“What followed,” he explained in his blog, “was a tsunami of overdue emotions and the feeling of unprocessed trauma. Step by step, I made peace with my demons. I walked willingly into my deepest fears and let them guide me to my heart’s desires. Through medication and endurance sports, I found comfort and discomfort.”

By endurance sports, Ergo generally means triathlons.

A full Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile open-water swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon-distance 26.2-mile run.

“When I first saw the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii, it terrified me,” Ergo said. Using lessons learned as a Marine, he ran not away from his fears, but toward them.

His first endurance event was the Vineman 70.3-mile half triathlon in 2015 after a friend gave him registration to the event as a present for his 30th birthday.

A strong runner, but admittedly not among the fastest in competition, he has been surprised to discover his best event is swimming, an activity that is difficult for most triathletes.

He recalls that another friend introduced him to open-water swimming when he insisted Ergo join him on a swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco.

“It was very cold, but I found out I really liked swimming,” he recalled.

His first full Ironman was the Santa Rosa Ironman. He has since completed four Ironman events and six half-marathons.

As he swims, bikes and runs, he is not alone. He is accompanied by memories.

“I compete for all the moms whose sons were killed in action,” he explained. “I want the families to know their loved ones have not been forgotten.

“It takes me about 12 hours (to complete an Ironman). It gives me a lot of time to feel all of my emotions. Once I dig into those emotions, I know there is nothing that can stop me. I care about those guys so much.”

Triathlon competition is a labor of love for Ergo.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I’m so grateful I can be of service by doing something I enjoy.

“It is a great feeling to see the face of a mother when I hand her the flag at the end and to know I can be of part of bringing her a little happiness.”

Ergo competes not only for the memory of those who didn’t make it through combat, but also for those who did and are still struggling with the demons he faced.

“A lot of them have the same feeling of hopelessness I had,” he explained. “When they see me and can put a face to someone who went through the same things they are going through and came through relatively OK, it gives them confidence they can do the same.”

Despite the nature of his chosen method of expressing his feelings and honoring his comrades, Ergo is not a physical fitness extremist.

“When I’m not in training I don’t work out that much,” he said. But when he is in training, he is all in, getting up a 4 a.m. and training hard.

“I get the feeling like when I was going on a mission,” he said. “I just get in shape and do it.”

Nor does he worry much about times and records. “I compete against myself,” he said. “The goal is to carry the flag across the finish line. I just do the very best I can do on that day.”

Ergo has taken his devotion to his fellow veterans even further than the 140.6 miles it takes to complete an Ironman triathlon.

Now 37 and the father of two children, ages 6 and 3, he is a licensed clinical social worker and director of the North Bay Veterans Center, where he works to help all North Bay veterans.

You might well get a chance to see him on television in the Ironman World Championship. He will be the one carrying the American flag.

What you won’t see are the memories of the Gold Star veterans he carries inside.

