Marine veteran on a mission

When Petaluman Mike Ergo carries the American flag in the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii on Oct. 10, he will be carrying more than the symbol of the United States. He will be carrying the memory of Nicholas Hale Anderson and other American servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq.

In each race he competes, the former Marine carries a U.S. flag in honor of a fallen “brother.” The Kona race is special, coming in the world championship event. It is Ergo’s way of paying tribute not only to the Marine, Nicholas Anderson, but also Nicholas’ mother, Lisa Anderson, who, along with Ergo, helped found the Gold Star Initiative.

The Gold Star Initiative gives veterans a chance to team up and honor Gold Star Families by carrying an American flag during the run portion of select Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events. At the finish, the flag is presented to the Gold Star Family.

Working with the Ironman Foundation, veterans from the Gold Star Initiative Foundation help on projects in communities where Ironman events are held. Last year, Ironman Foundation athletes partnered with Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to help build tiny houses for residents displaced by the Tubbs wildfires.

For Ergo, the Ironman, the flag carrying and the public service are personal. Each turn of the bicycle wheels, each swimming stroke and each running step takes him further away from the demons that plagued him when he returned from two deployments to Iraq with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in 2005.

“My body returned, but my mind and spirit were still in Fallujah for many years,” he wrote in a blog.

“I found myself anxious, confused, angry, grief-stricken and generally out of place. Many times, my body felt as if something dangerous and bad was about to happen, even though my mind knew I was home.”

He turned to drink, cannabis and self-destructive behavior, hurting others around him. The breaking point came, he wrote, in 2012 when his wife made it clear he had to choose her or the drugs and alcohol.

It wasn’t easy, but he made the right choice.

“What followed,” he explained in his blog, “was a tsunami of overdue emotions and the feeling of unprocessed trauma. Step by step, I made peace with my demons. I walked willingly into my deepest fears and let them guide me to my heart’s desires. Through medication and endurance sports, I found comfort and discomfort.”

By endurance sports, Ergo generally means triathlons.

A full Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile open-water swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon-distance 26.2-mile run.

“When I first saw the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii, it terrified me,” Ergo said. Using lessons learned as a Marine, he ran not away from his fears, but toward them.

His first endurance event was the Vineman 70.3-mile half triathlon in 2015 after a friend gave him registration to the event as a present for his 30th birthday.

A strong runner, but admittedly not among the fastest in competition, he has been surprised to discover his best event is swimming, an activity that is difficult for most triathletes.

He recalls that another friend introduced him to open-water swimming when he insisted Ergo join him on a swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco.