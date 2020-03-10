Mahoney’s racquetball reputation grows

Heather Mahoney, a sophomore at Casa Grande High School, played in her first High School National Racquetball Championships held in Portland Oregon. She is currently the world champion in the 14 and under girls division, after winning that title in Costa Rica last November.

Different high schools have teams playing for the team title at this event. Oregon and Missouri have most of the teams and players, with California a far third. Mahoney was the sole representative of Casa Grande this year. Next year, fellow Junior Racquetball competitor, Ava Naworski, hopes to join the team with Mahoney. They will also be looking to recruit other Casa Grande students to learn the game and be a part of the team, with next years championship being in Missouri.

Normally in Junior Racquetball events, Mahoney would be playing against players in her age group. In the high school event, it is only based on being in high school. With Mahoney currently being a sophomore, she had to compete against some older players. To get to the final she played tough with strong serving and a getting ability second to none. She did not lose a game on the way to the final.

In the final for the National High School championship, she played against a familiar opponent, Annie Roberts. They have faced each other in Junior Nationals and other events.

Last year, they faced off in the finals of the 16 and unders at Junior Nationals. It was an intense match with Roberts coming out ahead, 11-9, in the tie breaker. Later in the year, they faced each other in a junior tournament in Stockton. In that one, Mahoney won in the tie breaker.

Roberts is a senior, and this was her last year competing in the high school event. She has won the championships two times before, so she was the No. 1 seed. Mahoney was the No. 2 seed.

Mahoney had a game plan that she, coach Brian Dixon, and father John Mahoney went through.

In game 1, Roberts was in a zone, executing serves and shots perfectly. She won, but Mahoney started to get in a groove in game two. It became very competitive, going back and forth. It was looking like a possibility of another tie breaker for them.

In the end, Roberts pulled out the win in game and the match for the National championship.

The match can be viewed at: livestream.com/usaracquetball/events/9011614/videos/202453129

It was a great effort for Mahoney following her World championship win in November. Following that accomplishment, she took a couple months off and focused on playing for the Casa Grande soccer team. Her preparation for the event really did not start until late January, with her and Dixon trying to find times between soccer games and practice to get on the court to drill and prepare. Due to limited time to prepare, practice was very focused. For the two weeks prior to the event, preparation stepped up to at least a couple times a week.

Next junior event for Mahoney will be the Junior National Championships in Fullerton in June. On the way, there will be more soccer and some adult racquetball events.

Mahoney trains out of the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park with Dixon along with Naworski, James D’Ambrosia and other junior competitors.