Faruk Kugay helps others drift through life

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 10:19AM
Faruk Kugay had a life-changing experience behind the wheel of a 1991 Nissan 240sx.

Kugay was 18 or 19 years old at the time, driving around an industrial park in South San Francisco, when he downshifted from third to second gear while cornering and felt the car’s back end begin to rotate. He instinctively turned the steering wheel in the opposite direction, and for a frozen moment the Nissan glided, engine revving, tires skidding. Then Kugay corrected his path and continued on.

Most brains would have been flooded with warnings at that instant: Bad. Danger. Avoid at all costs. Kugay’s was filled with possibility.

“You want to figure out and dissect what just happened,” he recalled Thursday at Sonoma Raceway. “So it was exhilarating. You know, it’s the idea of being out of control, and controlling it.”

Kugay returned to that corner and practiced the move for 45 minutes. Finally, those drifting videos he had been watching on YouTube made sense. After practicing in streets and parking lots (illegally, of course, but the statute of limitations has expired), Kugay was prodded by a friend to try it in the controlled space of a racetrack. The young man was about to turn a corner, so to speak.

Kugay, now 35, runs Sonoma Drift at the raceway in Carneros, an immensely popular program that will cover 23 Wednesdays in 2020, beginning this week and roaring into mid-November. That doesn’t include Winter Jam, the series’ signature event, which takes over Sonoma for the weekend of December 19-20. He was also instrumental in luring Formula Drift, the sport’s top series, to the raceway in 2020; it will be here Sept. 11-13.

If you’re really into drifting, you probably know all of this. If you’re not, you may be highly confused right now. Kugay says this is the fastest-growing motorsport in America, and its devotees are ardent. But it remains a niche activity.

Drift contains many of the elements of auto racing, but it’s not a race. Really, it’s more of an art form.

“Drifting is a sport revolving around the most exciting scene of your favorite movie” is how Kugay put it. “It’s when you see a car careening around the corner sideways with smoke pouring off the back tires, right?” Which explains why many of America’s early drifters were Hollywood stunt drivers.

Think of drifting as doing donuts, except more like a bunch of half-donuts woven into a defined course. It’s an oversteering technique by which the driver intentionally triggers a loss of traction. Drifting cars are always rear-wheel drive. By working the accelerator and brake at the same time (and deploying tricks like “kicking” the clutch and using a secondary brake for the rear wheels at just the right moment), the driver can get the car to drift at high RPMs while maintaining control. Kugay cites a balance of throttle and steering.

“To drive sideways and accurately is a really difficult thing,” he said.

Every track is different in organized drift. There are banked ovals, road courses and street circuits. At a competition (smaller events like Sonoma Drift are mostly for showing off), judges will design a detailed path for drivers to follow. Sometimes it runs very close to walls and other barriers. The passes are scored for line, angle and speed.

So yes, much like ice skating or gymnastics, it’s a fairly subjective form of competition. This is either a flaw or, if you’re Faruk Kugay, one of the sport’s strengths.

“Everyone’s got their own opinion,” he said. “And most people don’t agree with the three judges. And that’s part of the fun. You know, you have the crowd booing against the judges, right? … And I mean, the beauty of it as a driver is to naively believe that you can outdrive anybody’s judgment.”

At a competition like Formula Drift, drivers usually run the course one at a time during qualifying. The most interesting part comes during the final rounds, when two cars compete at the same time. The lead car is supposed to drive the qualifying line. The second car — the “chase car” — has a greater challenge, to follow the leader and shadow his/her every move.

“You usually look through the front car, and you have to be close enough,” Kugay said of chasing. “If you’re not very close, you get lost in smoke. And it gets really dangerous really quickly.”

There are even greater risks. These are powerful cars, some putting out more than 1,000 horsepower, being pushed to the limit in a very specific way. During an event in Las Vegas last November, Kugay’s engine blew and his car burst into flames. He narrowly escaped through the door as a safety crew put out the blaze.

Kugay, showing his usual flair for marketing, was soon selling T-shirts that read:

FARUK

FARUK

FARUK IS

ON FIRE

So this is the life Faruk Kugay (he pronounces his last name with more of a “w” sound in the middle, “like the Hawaiian island”) has chosen. It’s a strange path for someone born in Poland to a Polish mother and a Turkish father of Laz descent. The Laz people historically occupy the hilly plateaus of northeast Turkey and southwest Georgia. It’s a culture that frequently pivots around food, music and dance.

“They are in many ways in Turkey seen as kind of the fun, silly people,” Kugay said.

Kugay, whose family moved to San Francisco when he was 1, carried on the tradition at a school for the performing arts when he was a kid. He sang Christmas carols in the Bill Clinton White House as a high school freshman.

There wasn’t a lot of car culture in the Kugay family, outside of learning to change the oil and brake pads. But Faruk was drawn to those drifting videos. After trying out some runs at Altamont Speedway in 2004, he was hooked. He couldn’t afford a suitable ride at first, so he volunteered at tracks. In 2007, he flew to Turkey to assist his father with a Laz cultural festival. While there, Kugay googled “drifting in Istanbul.” It existed! He stayed in Europe until 2013, traveling around to organize, teach, announce and drive at drifting events.

Kugay carried that do-everything approach back to the United States and has grown ever more involved in promoting the sport. Sonoma Raceway’s drifting program was fairly well established when its founder, Lino Ramos, asked Kugay to help him grow the business in 2014. Kugay, who now runs the program, has done just that.

Sonoma Drift regularly sells out its 70 driving slots. Drivers have come from as far away as Montreal and Alabama to participate. “No one in the country runs this many cars,” Kugay said.

Winter Jam had 360 drivers last year, and 4,000 to 5,000 people watching (including Kugay’s mom, Barbara Roczniak, who drives from Lake County for events, bringing her dog). They used to run it on one course, just off the road circuit’s Turn 7. Now they divide the track into six different drift areas. There’s also a donut pad for beginners.

Formula Drift is even bigger. Kugay said he expects attendance of 10,000 each day for that one.

Kugay oversees the operation, and makes a living, as co-manager of the SGK Performance garage, up the hill from Sonoma’s main raceway and just past the karting track. SGK is a rarity in that it works on customers’ drift cars as well as its own. Kugay, who lives in El Cerrito, said he spends at least six days a week there. As a concession to his girlfriend, Rebe Montealegre, he has agreed to spend one weekend day and two full weeknight evenings at home.

There’s one more cornerstone of Kugay’s existence. He’s a driver, as anyone who has watched the Netflix series “Hyperdrive” knows. He earned his Formula Drift Pro 2 license in 2014, and his Pro 1 (the highest level of competition) in 2015. He took last year off, though, to gain some financial stability and clear his head after a series of on-track setbacks. As he said on the Konig “Behind the Wheel” podcast, “It started to affect me in a personal way. … I started to lose my mind.”

He’s giving Pro 1 another shot this year.

Driving in Formula Drift isn’t cheap. Kugay has found some creative ways to cut losses, but he estimates that it costs at least $50,000, and up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, to get a car ready for Pro 1. He said he spends 90% of his income on drifting, and it wasn’t long ago that he was working multiple jobs, including pizza delivery, to supply his habit.

Kugay has scaled back to focus on Formula Drift, a seven-month, nine-leg series that begins in Long Beach on April 11, runs there again the following week, then winds through Atlanta, Orlando, New Jersey, Seattle, St. Louis, Sonoma and Irwindale.

“For me, it is a make-or-break season,” Kugay said. “This is the last year — I made a promise with my family — that I will pay for it out of pocket.”

In other words, he’ll be living his life just as he drives in 2020: Hurtling at top speed but working the brake at the same time, feeling that temporary loss of control and knowing, or at least hoping, that he’s about to grip the road again.

