Faruk Kugay helps others drift through life

Faruk Kugay had a life-changing experience behind the wheel of a 1991 Nissan 240sx.

Kugay was 18 or 19 years old at the time, driving around an industrial park in South San Francisco, when he downshifted from third to second gear while cornering and felt the car’s back end begin to rotate. He instinctively turned the steering wheel in the opposite direction, and for a frozen moment the Nissan glided, engine revving, tires skidding. Then Kugay corrected his path and continued on.

Most brains would have been flooded with warnings at that instant: Bad. Danger. Avoid at all costs. Kugay’s was filled with possibility.

“You want to figure out and dissect what just happened,” he recalled Thursday at Sonoma Raceway. “So it was exhilarating. You know, it’s the idea of being out of control, and controlling it.”

Kugay returned to that corner and practiced the move for 45 minutes. Finally, those drifting videos he had been watching on YouTube made sense. After practicing in streets and parking lots (illegally, of course, but the statute of limitations has expired), Kugay was prodded by a friend to try it in the controlled space of a racetrack. The young man was about to turn a corner, so to speak.

Kugay, now 35, runs Sonoma Drift at the raceway in Carneros, an immensely popular program that will cover 23 Wednesdays in 2020, beginning this week and roaring into mid-November. That doesn’t include Winter Jam, the series’ signature event, which takes over Sonoma for the weekend of December 19-20. He was also instrumental in luring Formula Drift, the sport’s top series, to the raceway in 2020; it will be here Sept. 11-13.

If you’re really into drifting, you probably know all of this. If you’re not, you may be highly confused right now. Kugay says this is the fastest-growing motorsport in America, and its devotees are ardent. But it remains a niche activity.

Drift contains many of the elements of auto racing, but it’s not a race. Really, it’s more of an art form.

“Drifting is a sport revolving around the most exciting scene of your favorite movie” is how Kugay put it. “It’s when you see a car careening around the corner sideways with smoke pouring off the back tires, right?” Which explains why many of America’s early drifters were Hollywood stunt drivers.

Think of drifting as doing donuts, except more like a bunch of half-donuts woven into a defined course. It’s an oversteering technique by which the driver intentionally triggers a loss of traction. Drifting cars are always rear-wheel drive. By working the accelerator and brake at the same time (and deploying tricks like “kicking” the clutch and using a secondary brake for the rear wheels at just the right moment), the driver can get the car to drift at high RPMs while maintaining control. Kugay cites a balance of throttle and steering.

“To drive sideways and accurately is a really difficult thing,” he said.

Every track is different in organized drift. There are banked ovals, road courses and street circuits. At a competition (smaller events like Sonoma Drift are mostly for showing off), judges will design a detailed path for drivers to follow. Sometimes it runs very close to walls and other barriers. The passes are scored for line, angle and speed.