Opponentscancel SVbat games

The coronavirus is affecting every aspect of local life, including high school sports.

St. Vincent High School baseball coach Stan Switala reports that four teams have canceled scheduled games against the Mustangs.

According to the coach, Galileo, Mission, Urban and Terra Nova have all canceled scheduled games with the Petaluma team.

“This really hurts us<” said Switala. We have four less games now and who knows who cancels in the future.