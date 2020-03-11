Trojans bomb Maria Carrillo with three homers

Petaluma High School’s baseball Trojans continued their saturation bombing of some of the area’s best opposition Tuesday afternoon, blasting Maria Carrillo’s Pumas, 10-5.

It wasn’t necessarily the quantity of the Petaluma hits against a trio of Maria Carrillo pitchers, as it was the distance. Five of Petaluma’s eight hits went for extra bases, three for the distance.

Lead-off hitter Mark Wolbert started the Petaluma game right with a line drive that grazed the top of the right-field fence in the corner at the 300-foot mark. It was the start of a big day for the junior, who later added two doubles.

In the third inning, the Brown brothers, sophomore Joe and senior Sam, left the Trojan field. Right-hand-swinging Joe went deep to left-center and left-hitting Sam went even deeper to right, soaring a shot onto Webster Street.

Despite the homer heroics, Petaluma needed a five-run fifth-inning rally to finally subdue the hard-hitting Pumas, who had 10 hits of their own.

“Maria Carrillo is an excellent ball club,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella. “They can really hit. No lead is safe with them.”

Particularly heartening for the Petaluma coaching staff was that the fifth-inning rally was fueled by consecutive hits by the bottom three hitters in the Trojan lineup, Will Kripp, Nate Zimmerman and Casey Pectol.

Petaluma starting pitcher Julian Garrahan was close to perfect for three innings, striking out the first two batters he faced and allowing just one hit.

However, his pitch count continually climbed as the Pumas fouled off good pitch after good pitch. He was obviously tiring by the fourth inning when Maria Carrillo touched him for two runs on four hits.

That damage could have been greater had not Petaluma first baseman Sam Brown and shortstop Nico Bertolucci not pulled off a text-book 3-6-3 double play.

The Pumas scored twice more in the fifth, cutting Petaluma’s homer-inspired early lead to 5-4.

Mario Zarco took over the Petaluma mound in the sixth inning, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. He gave up a home run to Maria Carrillo’s Gabe Henschel in the seventh, but by then Petaluma had already added its five-run fifth, and had things safely in hand.

The win was the third of the season for the Trojans, who face another challenge Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. first pitch) when they host Vacaville, a team that was 31-2 last season and won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship.

More hits

Petaluma’s bats were also working last week in a 13-7 slugging of Sir Francis Drake’s Pirates.

The Trojans slammed 15 hits and accepted seven walks off four Drake pitchers.

Playing at Drake on Saturday morning, Petaluma scored five runs in the opening inning and led 10-3 after five frames. Drake made the game interesting with a four-run sixth-inning rally.

Joe Brown led the Petaluma hit parade with three hits, including a home run, three runs scored and an RBI.

Other major contributors to the Trojan cause were Zarco with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI; Zimmerman with three hits and a pair of RBIs; Bertolucci with two hits, a triple and three RBIs; and Garrett Lewis with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Kade Sklove earned the pitching win for three hitless innings, although he kept himself in trouble with five walks.

Pectol pitched three innings and was credited with a save.