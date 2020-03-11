T-Girls ground Red-Tail Hawks with strong pitching

Three Petaluma pitchers combined to take the sting out of the Tamaplais offense en route to a home-opening 8-2 win over the Red-Tail Hawks on Tuesday afternoon. It was the third win in the early season for the T-Girls.

Freshman Katrina Johnson got the start on the rubber for Trojan coach Kurt Jastrow, and she went four strong innings to pick up the victory. Johnson spotted her pitches mostly on the outside edge of the plate, and the Hawks had only one hard-hit ball in four frames before the first-year hurler was replaced.

Johnson faced 18 batters and gave up only two hits while walking four. She left with a 4-1 lead.

Mandy O’Keefe and Karlie Berncich finished up for the T-Girls, yielding only one additional run on two hits. Berncich, in her first pitching effort of the year, got credit for a save.

Petaluma scored enough runs in the first two innings to win the game.

The T-Girls threatened in the first frame, but a sacrifice bunt and a pop-up to shortstop left it to Berncich, and she had a two-strike count. She then drilled a long line drive to the base of the left-field fence, scoring the first two runs of the game.

The T-Girls got another runner to third base on another sacrifice bunt the next inning, and they were able to cash it in when the Hawks tried to get a runner at the plate a couple of plays later. A wild throw back to third allowed Logan Pomi to score.

The most productive hitter on the afternoon for either team was Mandy O’Keefe. O’Keefe reached base four times, including with a ringing double in the fifth inning that drove in a run.

Pinch-hitter Teresa McGaughey made the most of her only time at bat, doubling in a pair of runs in the same inning. McGaughey found the open spaces in right field with a clean two-base hit.

Overall, the T-Girls outhit the visitors, 10-4. Logan Pomi finished with a pair of hits for the T-Girls.

Jordan Lebsock had three of the four hits for the Red-Tail Hawks. She was hitting .467 going into the game.

It was a well-played game in the field by both teams. Shortstop Rachael Bles made a short-hop grab and nipped the runner at first base in the third frame for the Trojans.

The defensive player of the game, however, turned out to be Sofia Piombo of the Hawks. The senior left fielder made an astounding seven putouts in left field, including a couple of diving catches to rob Pomi and Kaleigh Weiand.

It was a quick contest played in less than an hour and a half. There was only one error charged and that was an overthrow to third allowing a Petaluma run to score.