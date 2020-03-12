Gauchos earn new coach Pete Sikora his first win

Casa Grande High School gave new coach Pete Sikora his first victory Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn’t nearly as easy as the final 9-2 score against Northgate indicates.

After struggling for a key blow through the first three innings, Casa Grande turned on the hit machine for the first time in the still young season in the fourth inning, stringing together five hits and a walk for a seven-run outburst that evened the Gaucho season at 1-1, with one game rained out.

Casa travels to Windsor Saturday for a 3 p.m. game against the Jaguars.

Two of the more significant events in the Northgate game had little to do with the final outcome.

The first came when Mario Taormina threw the first pitch of the game, marking his comeback from off-season arm surgery.

Last season’s pitching ace is on a strict pitch count, but looked strong through two innings. He gave up an unearned run following a dropped pop-up in the first inning, but allowed just one hit and no walks while facing seven batters.

“It was great to see Mario on the mound,” said Sikora. “He has worked so hard it was great to see him throwing so well. Just having him on the mound gives the whole team a lift.”

The second potentially significant event was not so Gaucho good. With Northgate’s second batter of the game, Jonathan Gazdar, at the plate, Santander scrambled to retrieve an errant pitch, and in the process, twisted his back and had to be taken from the game. His condition or possible lingering effects were not immediately known.

Santander is not only an outstanding defensive catcher, but also the Vine Valley Athletic League’s returning Offensive Player of the Year.

When he left, third baseman Isaac Sheets, a junior, assumed the gear and did an outstanding job catching three Casa pitchers. He also had two hits and reached base three times.

Santander’s absence also meant that sophomore Russell Freedheim found himself hitting in the critical No. 3 position in the Casa Grande lineup. He responded with a sacrifice and a single and scored a run during Casa Grande’s fourth-inning surge.

Much of game’s action happened in a somewhat weird opening inning.

Northgate’s half started with normally sure-handed Casa Grande shortstop Nick Orella dropping a pop-up by Northgate’s Luke Saunders. Santander was hurt as Saunders took second and, after the catching change, Gazdar singled to right to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead before an out had been recorded.

It didn’t take Taormina long to look like the Gaucho ace of last season. He struck out Northgate designated hitter Evan Tomilson and induced clean-up hitter Niko Conteras to bounce into a nicely turned double play from second baseman Mario Taormina to shortstop Orella to first baseman Nick Tobin.

The strangeness continued in the Casa Grande half of the first when the Gauchos scored two runs without a hit.

Orella and Elijah Waltz both walked to start the Gaucho batting order. Both eventually scored on wild pitches/passed balls after new lineup insertion Freedheim put down a nice sacrifice bunt.

Once past the initial strangeness, things settled down for a while.

Evan Johnson followed Taormina to the mound for Casa Grande, gave up a run on a hit batter, a sacrifice and a single by Saunders to tie the game in the third, but generally pitched well. He allowed two hits and a walk, but struck out five, including the side in the fourth inning.

Sheets not only took care of the hit matter, but started the huge fourth-frame binge with a solid single to right.

There followed hits by Waltz, Freedheim, Tobin, Nick Taormina and Jake Lannert.

It was Lannert who delivered the major blow, unloading bases that were jammed with Gauchos with a triple to right field.

Freeheim finished off things for the Gauchos on the mound.