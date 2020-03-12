Subscribe

Sonoma Raceway cancels March race programs

March 12, 2020, 4:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

In light of California’s newly-released policy to slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission, Sonoma Raceway has canceled a number of events through the end of March, including this weekend’s NASA Pro Racing event.

The full policy dictates that gatherings of 250 or more people should be postponed or canceled across the State of California through at least the end of March.

Cancelled events include:

• Pre-event testing and NASA Pro Racing, March 13-15

• Wednesday Night Drags & Drift, March 18 and 25

• Challenge of America ROK Kart race, March 27-29

• Bracket Drags, March 28-29

“Although it is frustrating to cancel events and disappoint customers, we are facing a historic public health crisis, and we all have a responsibility to respond appropriately,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager.

Sears Point Racing Experience programs are currently expected to continue as planned.

For information about ticket and participant refunds, Sonoma Raceway recommends contacting the event sanctioning body directly. Sonoma Raceway will continue to post scheduling updates through social media and its website.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine