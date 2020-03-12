Sonoma Raceway cancels March race programs

In light of California’s newly-released policy to slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission, Sonoma Raceway has canceled a number of events through the end of March, including this weekend’s NASA Pro Racing event.

The full policy dictates that gatherings of 250 or more people should be postponed or canceled across the State of California through at least the end of March.

Cancelled events include:

• Pre-event testing and NASA Pro Racing, March 13-15

• Wednesday Night Drags & Drift, March 18 and 25

• Challenge of America ROK Kart race, March 27-29

• Bracket Drags, March 28-29

“Although it is frustrating to cancel events and disappoint customers, we are facing a historic public health crisis, and we all have a responsibility to respond appropriately,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager.

Sears Point Racing Experience programs are currently expected to continue as planned.

For information about ticket and participant refunds, Sonoma Raceway recommends contacting the event sanctioning body directly. Sonoma Raceway will continue to post scheduling updates through social media and its website.