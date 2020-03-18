Three Casa senior softball players step to next level

The final season for three of Casa Grande High School’s senior softball players is questionable, but their longer diamond future is secure.

Casa’s Katie Humphreys, Katie Machado and Regan Laubscher have already committed to continuing their education and softball playing careers on the college level.

All are looking forward to a big finish to their high school careers with a strong Gaucho team, but that goal remains out of their control as Casa Grande, like schools throughout the country, tries to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Longer term, Humphreys is anticipating playing at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Machado at Idaho State University and Laubscher at California Lutheran University.

Much of the optimism for the Casa Grande season, if indeed, there is a season, is built around the one-two pitching punch of Humphreys and Machado.

Katie Humphreys

Humphreys had a 4-2 record last season with a 3.48 earned run average. She struck out 71 batters in 60⅓ innings, walking just 17. As a batter, she hit .340 with six doubles among her 18 hits.

She chose the Academy of Art University as a path to her dream of becoming a teacher. Her plan is to complete an art education program and then earn her teaching degree.

“I would like to teach all subjects, and integrate art into all the subjects I teach,” she said.

Art is important to her, but is admittedly secondary to teaching. “I’m taking my first art class now,” the senior said. “I’m learning.”

She is also passionate about softball. “I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old and I’ve always wanted to play after high school,” she said.

Humphreys is one of the best pitchers in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but is more than willing to play other positions if that is needed to get her in the lineup. “I love to pitch,” she explained, “but I will play wherever I can play.”

Although Humphreys gets more than her fair share of strikeouts, she said she has learned that there is more to pitching.

“I’ve learned that it isn’t always about getting strikeouts,” she explained. “I’ve started to focus on getting people out.”

Humphreys is the daughter of Vivian and Dane Humphreys. Her older sister, Sarah, attends San Francisco State.

When she isn’t playing softball or working on keeping her grades up (she has a 3.5 grade point average for her almost four years at Casa Grande), she likes spending time with her friends and older sister.

She said she is excited about moving on to college, but acknowledged she is “a little nervous. I haven’t had a chance to know any of the people on the team yet,” she said.

Katie Machado

A coaching change allowed Machado to end up at her first-choice college.

“I have always been in love with Idaho,” she said. “It is really beautiful. I sent my information to the coach, but I never heard back. They had a coaching change, and I sent a video and my information to the new coach. A week or two later she contacted me, and asked if I wanted to play there.”

A visit to the Pocatello campus sealed the deal as far as Machado was concerned. “I really had a fun time,” she said. “The players were all nice. Everyone has the same goal. My mom and I did a lot of research and Idaho seemed like a good fit. With 12,000 students it is the perfect size for me.”