Three Casa senior softball players step to next level

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
March 18, 2020, 8:35AM
The final season for three of Casa Grande High School’s senior softball players is questionable, but their longer diamond future is secure.

Casa’s Katie Humphreys, Katie Machado and Regan Laubscher have already committed to continuing their education and softball playing careers on the college level.

All are looking forward to a big finish to their high school careers with a strong Gaucho team, but that goal remains out of their control as Casa Grande, like schools throughout the country, tries to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Longer term, Humphreys is anticipating playing at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Machado at Idaho State University and Laubscher at California Lutheran University.

Much of the optimism for the Casa Grande season, if indeed, there is a season, is built around the one-two pitching punch of Humphreys and Machado.

Katie Humphreys

Humphreys had a 4-2 record last season with a 3.48 earned run average. She struck out 71 batters in 60⅓ innings, walking just 17. As a batter, she hit .340 with six doubles among her 18 hits.

She chose the Academy of Art University as a path to her dream of becoming a teacher. Her plan is to complete an art education program and then earn her teaching degree.

“I would like to teach all subjects, and integrate art into all the subjects I teach,” she said.

Art is important to her, but is admittedly secondary to teaching. “I’m taking my first art class now,” the senior said. “I’m learning.”

She is also passionate about softball. “I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old and I’ve always wanted to play after high school,” she said.

Humphreys is one of the best pitchers in the Vine Valley Athletic League, but is more than willing to play other positions if that is needed to get her in the lineup. “I love to pitch,” she explained, “but I will play wherever I can play.”

Although Humphreys gets more than her fair share of strikeouts, she said she has learned that there is more to pitching.

“I’ve learned that it isn’t always about getting strikeouts,” she explained. “I’ve started to focus on getting people out.”

Humphreys is the daughter of Vivian and Dane Humphreys. Her older sister, Sarah, attends San Francisco State.

When she isn’t playing softball or working on keeping her grades up (she has a 3.5 grade point average for her almost four years at Casa Grande), she likes spending time with her friends and older sister.

She said she is excited about moving on to college, but acknowledged she is “a little nervous. I haven’t had a chance to know any of the people on the team yet,” she said.

Katie Machado

A coaching change allowed Machado to end up at her first-choice college.

“I have always been in love with Idaho,” she said. “It is really beautiful. I sent my information to the coach, but I never heard back. They had a coaching change, and I sent a video and my information to the new coach. A week or two later she contacted me, and asked if I wanted to play there.”

A visit to the Pocatello campus sealed the deal as far as Machado was concerned. “I really had a fun time,” she said. “The players were all nice. Everyone has the same goal. My mom and I did a lot of research and Idaho seemed like a good fit. With 12,000 students it is the perfect size for me.”

And Machado should be a good fit for Idaho State. Last season, she had a 2.99 earned run average, striking out 77 in 72 pitching innings with just 38 walks.

She has been playing softball since she was 7 years old and always was a pitcher. “I like having the ball on every pitch. The pitcher sets the tone for the game,” she said.

She hasn’t made up her mind on what she will major in at Idaho State, although she is considering physical therapy, “but I’m not 100 percent sure.”

She said she is “more excited than nervous” about heading out of state for college. For right now she is concentrating on “spending time with my family and enjoying my last few months in high school.”

Family is important to Machado. She is the daughter of Mike and Karen Machado and has two older sisters, Ali, 24, and Erica, 21.

Regan Laubscher

Laubscher will also continue her education and softball in an area that fits with her college dreams.

“Ever since I was a freshman I wanted to play college softball and somewhere in Southern California,” she explained. “I started emailing colleges and visiting campuses in Southern California. I was on my way to another campus when I visited Cal-Lutheran (located in Thousand Oaks) and fell in love with the campus. I knew right away I was going there.

“It is a pretty modern campus and it felt like everyone I met wanted me to be there.”

She isn’t exactly sure about a major, but has an general idea.

“I want to do something in the medical field,” she said. “I’m thinking about something in sports medicine. There are a lot of career opportunities.”

Laubscher has been playing softball since she was in the fourth grade, playing in the local league and with the Petaluma Earthquakes. She is an outstanding defensive player in the outfield with an ability to get on base, but said she doesn’t really care where she plays at Cal Lutheran.

“They told me I would be in competition to play center field, but could also be used as a utility player,” she said. “I love the game so much I just want to play.”

Something else she loves in volunteering. For the last two years, she has been president of the Casa Grande Key Club.

She is the daughter of Shannon and Jeff Laubscher, and has two younger brothers, Ryan, a freshman at Casa, and Brady, a seventh grader at Kenilworth Junior High School.

She is excited about moving on to college, but may be a little disappointed as she finishes up at Casa Grande. “I want to enjoy every moment and try to make the most of my last high school season,” she said.

That season, like the season for both Humphreys and Machado, may be out of her control, but there will be more to come.

