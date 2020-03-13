Between pandemic and rain, few games played

As of Friday morning, the Petaluma City Schools District had not canceled any planned athletic events. That doesn’t mean all games will be played.

Many school districts in the area have canceled all athletic participation due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing local teams’ opponents to cancel contests. In addition, rain is forecast for this weekend, further complicating sports schedules.

Casa Grande’s baseball game at Windsor, planned for Saturday afternoon, was moved up to this afternoon at Windsor.

Petaluma’s scheduled baseball game at home against Vacaville on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 is still on, weather permitting.

Although non-league, that game is important to both teams. Vacaville was 31-2 last season and won the Sac-Joaquim Section championship. One of the Bulldogs two losses was a 7=5 loss to Petaluma.

The scheduled North Coast Track Extravaganza involving Petaluma teams scheduled for Montgomery High School Saturday has been canceled.

Napa schools have canceled all athletic events, leaving the start of Vine Valley Athletic League spring seasons in question.

California Interscholastic Federation Commissioners are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss high school sports statewide.

The CIF has already canceled NorCal basketball playoff games, and the Community College Athletic Association has canceled basketball playoffs, including a game involving Santa Rosa Junior College.