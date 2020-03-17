Subscribe

So far the area diamond season has been short but sweet

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 17, 2020, 2:57PM
Updated 3 hours ago

If the high school baseball and softball seasons have taken their last swings, it will have been a short, but very sweet season for area teams.

As games were suspended last week, Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent high schools all had not only winning, but impressive records.

Petaluma’s baseball Trojans have recorded four very satisfying victories, defeating Marin County Athletic League foes, Redwood, 2-1; Marin Catholic, 6-5; and Drake, 13-7; as well as beating Maria Carrillo from the North Bay League, 10-5.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos, after losing their opening game against Redwood, 4-1, bounced back to beat Northgate, 8-2, and Windsor, 1-0.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs have recorded victories over Cloverdale, 9-6, and John Swett, 9-2, while losing to Stuart Hall, 13-1, and Terra Linda, 6-0.

Softball teams are just getting started.

Petaluma’s T-Girls have been impressive in their only two games, beating Montgomery, 13-3, and Redwood, 6-2.

Casa Grande is off to a good start, rolling over Cardinal Newman, 3-2; Windsor, 9-1; Montgomery, 11-1; and Tamalpais, 5-2.

St. Vincent, as usual, has played all larger-school opponents. The Mustangs have a satisfying 7-2 victory over rival Clear Lake, but have lost to Cardinal Newman, 12-0; Montgomery, 6-5; and Terra Linda, 4-3.

