JJ SAYS: Fun and games, but sports still important

Put in the context of the real life and death crisis facing the world, sports are truly fun and games.

But, for millions around the world, and I would venture to guess, thousands right here in Petaluma, they are much more. They are a way of life. For hundreds of Petaluma families, there lives revolve around sports.

Families plan their lives around Johnny or Ginnys’ sporting events, whether they be soccer, swimming, baseball or any other activity. Parents plan weekends, vacations and even dinners around games and practices.

The kids play the games, but sports become a way of life for families, who create friendships and build lives around their children’s sporting activities.

Of course, biggest hurt from the, hopefully temporary suspension of sports events, will be to the young athletes themselves. Just on the high school level, we are in the midst of swimming, softball, track and field, badminton, boys tennis, lacrosse, baseball and boys golf. The majority of school children are involved in one form of athletic endeavor or another whether is be martial arts or racquetball.

For many, if not most, of the young athletes, those sports are the most important part of their lives. You might argue that they shouldn’t be, but the fact is that sports are what they first think of when they wake up in the morning.

Sports are even more important to high school athletes as they plan their future. For many, college choices are based on athletics. It is surprising how many high school seniors receive at least partial scholarships based on athletics, and how many use sports as a pathway to a higher education.

Youth activities, of course, are only a part of the overall sports picture that is now fuzzy for the indeterminable future.

There is a reason sports enthusiasts are called fans (fanatics). They are passionate about their teams, their heroes and their sports. There is a reason, more people know who the Giants’ catcher is than know who their representative in Congress is.

People who have never been to a football game in their lives, know that the 49ers played in the Super Bowl.

At least temporarily, there is no live televised sports; no debate over who plays left field for the Giants; not even a March Madness bracket to fill out.

In context, the disruption in the lives of athletes, their families and fans because of the current pandemic is only one of the many factors involved in what is a worldwide crisis, but it is real and it is not insignificant.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)