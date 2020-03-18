Casa ends (for now) season with a big win

The local high school baseball season ended, at least for the foreseeable future, in spectacular fashion Friday evening with Casa Grande defeating Windsor, 1-0, in a nail-biting 10 innings.

Casa ran into a dominant pitching performance from Windsor’s junior ace, Gary Hall. Hall’s live fastball and sharp breaking ball stifled Gaucho hitters as they struck out 12 times in Hall’s seven innings of work. Hall would have been perfect through seven innings except for a hit batsmen in the fifth inning and a single from shortstop Nick Orella in the sixth.

The Gaucho’s pitching, however, counter punched. Sophomore starter Russell Freedheim turned in his second strong start of the season, allowing only one hit through four innings while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Junior Evan Johnson earned the win by throwing five excellent innings in relief, yielding two hits on two walks and recording five strikeouts.

Sophomore Nick Tobin then came on to earn the save in a stressful 10th inning that had the Jaguars putting a potential winning run at second base with two outs before recording the last out on a ground ball to sophomore third baseman Dylan Petersen.

Casa’s defense came up big, with shortstop Orella and left fielder Elijah Waltz making diving plays to end innings.

Casa threatened to open the game up in the ninth inning when it loaded the bases on a bunt single from catcher Isaac Sheeks, a walk to Tobin, and an infield hit by Nick Taormina. Casa strikeouts ended the rally.

The Gauchos finally broke through in the 10th when hot-hitting Jake Lannert singled to the right-center gap.

Sophomore catcher Mason Cox, who was called up from the JV squad to help out while starting catcher Cole Santander recovers from a back strain, was called to pinch hit. After missing on two bunt attempts, Cox battled to put a ball in play and move Lannert to second.

Petersen, another sophomore JV call up, then came up as the second pinch-hitter of the inning, and put a ball in play that was booted by the Jaguar shortstop, allowing Lannert to score the deciding run.

“I’m so proud of our younger players. We put three sophomore JV call ups, Mason Cox, Dylan Petersen, and Kaden Ramirez, in tough situations in their first varsity game. and they responded,” said Casa coach Pete Sikora.

“We had to mix things up with pinch hitters because Windsor was dominating us from the mound. Our pitching performance from our younger guys was outstanding as well, and has been consistent so far this year. We found a way to win against an excellent team without Santander, Mario Taormina, or Gavin Ochoa in the line up, and despite our anemic offensive performance. Obviously this bodes well for the future.”

The game was particularly fun for Sikora and Windsor head coach Dave Avila, long-time friends who were teammates on the highly successful Petaluma Express Summer Collegiate teams in the ’90s. “Let’s just say Dave and I have a standing bet on the outcome of our games,” Sikora said. ”Dave was an outstanding pro pitcher, and is helped by another former great Express pitcher, Barney Kaufman, so it’s no shock Windsor is well coached with remarkable pitching. They will be a force to recon with in playoffs. But so will we.”

“Let’s just hope the upcoming CIF decision allows for an actual post-season this year.