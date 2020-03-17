Little League joins list of sports on hold

Sports fans in Petaluma took another hit when the national organization of Little League baseball recommended that all youth leagues temporarily pause operations. Little League now falls into line with the NBA, NCAA, Major League Baseball Spring Training and local high schools in shutting things down because of the coronavirus crisis.

Little League District 35 Commissioner Rick Duarte explained the latest decision of the teams in his district in a phone call on Sunday.

“We received an e-mail from the National office on Thursday afternoon at four o’clock,” he began, “Everybody in District 35 got the notice at the same time, and of course, it set a series of questions from almost all of the teams in our district asking our office what to do. It was the longest day of work for me since I took over as commissioner.”

“We haven’t experienced anything like this, but we all agreed to completely shut down until the target date of April 6. What I do know in this virus case is what I don’t know and we will have to leave the decision making to the school and health departments in our school districts. Other than that, there will be no organized practices for Little League teams until given notice at the national level. Players are free to practice on their own, but encouraged to stay away from grouping.”

Adjustments to league schedules could be made by all teams in District 35 if the shutdown lasts a manageable amount of time.

Prior to the national e-mail notice, two of the three Little Leagues in Petaluma volunteered to shut down games because of the threat of spreading the virus. The National and American Little Leagues stopped play early last week

A decision was made by the Valley League to continue play as long as its schools were open for students. As soon as the Petaluma schools announced an extended break, the League immediately shut down.

Little League All-Star play, a long staple in the fabric of baseball in this area, will not be immediately threatened if the pause period does not linger for an extended time.

Petaluma has made a very strong showing in recent postseason play. The American 50-70 squad reached the Intermediate World Series in Livermore last season.

“Players are required to participate in 12 regular season games with their team before qualifying for All-Star play,” noted Duarte.

“That might have to be modified in a shortened season.” If it remains a short pause in play, the league games could be made up by playing three times a week. Pitching would be challenged because of the pitch count rules over a period of time. Sundays might have to be considered for make up games.

Petaluma City Schools have an extended break until March 27. There will be no Little League baseball until after that date. It will be quiet around Carter Field, Murphy Field and Lucchesi Park for several early evenings, and that is rare during this time of year.