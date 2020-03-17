St. Vincent’s Antonini and Saisi All-League

St. Vincent High School placed one player each on the boys and girls All-North Central League II basketball first teams.

Alexandra Saisi was selected by the league coaches to the All-League girls team, while Gio Antonini was named to the boys team.

Antonini was a consistent force in an inconsistent St. Vincent boys season, providing inside scoring, rebounding, defense and leadership that kept the Mustangs afloat during a season that was decimated by injuries.

St. Vincent was 11-15 overall and 3-5 in league play.

Senior Rory Morgan and junior Tyler Pease were placed on the second team and senior Joe Sartori and junior Vince Gawronski received honorable mention notice.

Miguel Figueroa of Roseland University Prep and El Bayer of Sonoma Academy shared honors as Co-MVPs. Both are juniors.

St. Vincent’s Alessandra Ditizio, a senior, was placed on the second team for the girls. Senior Sophia Licata received honorable mention notice.

Upper Lake freshman Heaven’Lee Loans Arrow and Sonoma Academy’s Lizbeth Castillo were C0-MVPs.

NCL II Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Players

Heaven’Lee Loans Arrow, Upper Lake, freshman

Lizbeth Castillo, Sonoma Academy, senior

First team

Zoey Petrie, Upper Lake, sophomore

Lhasa Gray, Credo, sophomore

Alexandra Saisi, St. Vincent, senior

Maria Muntanos, Sonoma Academy, junior

Second team

Maddy Young, Upper Lake, freshman

Alana Sanchez, Upper Lake, senior

Katrina Yardley, Credo junior

Alessandra Ditizio, St. Vincent, senior

Lauren Anderson, Sonoma Academy, senior

Honorable Mention

Sophia Licata, St. Vincent, senior

Clarita Cardiel, Sonoma Academy, sophomore

Madison Noble, Upper Lake, freshman

Julia Anderson, Credo, senior

Alex Esparza, Roseland University, senior

NCL II Boys basketball

Most Valuable Players

Miguel Figueroa, Roseland University Prep, junior

Eli Bayer, Sonoma Academy, junior

First team

Sebastian Gonzales, Sonoma Academy, junior

Gio Antonini, St. Vincent, senior

Tali Stopeck, Credo, junior

David Nunez, Roseland University Prep, senior

Second team

Lain Wade. Sonoma Academy, senior

Tyler Pease, St. Vincent, junior

Rory Morgan, St. Vincent, senior

Hank Nevarez, Upper Lake, senior

Michael Ornelas, Roseland University Prep

Honorable Mention

Satcjel Sevenau, Credo, junior

Archie Lee, Sonoma Academy, sophomore

Dalton Slater, Upper Lake, senior

Joe Sartori, St. Vincent, senior

Vince Gawronski, St. Vincent, junior