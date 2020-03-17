St. Vincent’s Antonini and Saisi All-League
St. Vincent High School placed one player each on the boys and girls All-North Central League II basketball first teams.
Alexandra Saisi was selected by the league coaches to the All-League girls team, while Gio Antonini was named to the boys team.
Antonini was a consistent force in an inconsistent St. Vincent boys season, providing inside scoring, rebounding, defense and leadership that kept the Mustangs afloat during a season that was decimated by injuries.
St. Vincent was 11-15 overall and 3-5 in league play.
Senior Rory Morgan and junior Tyler Pease were placed on the second team and senior Joe Sartori and junior Vince Gawronski received honorable mention notice.
Miguel Figueroa of Roseland University Prep and El Bayer of Sonoma Academy shared honors as Co-MVPs. Both are juniors.
St. Vincent’s Alessandra Ditizio, a senior, was placed on the second team for the girls. Senior Sophia Licata received honorable mention notice.
Upper Lake freshman Heaven’Lee Loans Arrow and Sonoma Academy’s Lizbeth Castillo were C0-MVPs.
NCL II Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Players
Heaven’Lee Loans Arrow, Upper Lake, freshman
Lizbeth Castillo, Sonoma Academy, senior
First team
Zoey Petrie, Upper Lake, sophomore
Lhasa Gray, Credo, sophomore
Alexandra Saisi, St. Vincent, senior
Maria Muntanos, Sonoma Academy, junior
Second team
Maddy Young, Upper Lake, freshman
Alana Sanchez, Upper Lake, senior
Katrina Yardley, Credo junior
Alessandra Ditizio, St. Vincent, senior
Lauren Anderson, Sonoma Academy, senior
Honorable Mention
Sophia Licata, St. Vincent, senior
Clarita Cardiel, Sonoma Academy, sophomore
Madison Noble, Upper Lake, freshman
Julia Anderson, Credo, senior
Alex Esparza, Roseland University, senior
NCL II Boys basketball
Most Valuable Players
Miguel Figueroa, Roseland University Prep, junior
Eli Bayer, Sonoma Academy, junior
First team
Sebastian Gonzales, Sonoma Academy, junior
Gio Antonini, St. Vincent, senior
Tali Stopeck, Credo, junior
David Nunez, Roseland University Prep, senior
Second team
Lain Wade. Sonoma Academy, senior
Tyler Pease, St. Vincent, junior
Rory Morgan, St. Vincent, senior
Hank Nevarez, Upper Lake, senior
Michael Ornelas, Roseland University Prep
Honorable Mention
Satcjel Sevenau, Credo, junior
Archie Lee, Sonoma Academy, sophomore
Dalton Slater, Upper Lake, senior
Joe Sartori, St. Vincent, senior
Vince Gawronski, St. Vincent, junior