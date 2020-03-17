Subscribe

Nice win for Casa girls lacrosse team

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 17, 2020, 1:41PM
The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team managed to play an impressive game before high school sports in Petaluma were postponed, defeating San Marin 20-12.

Taylor Pieri led the Gaucho win with seven goals.

Trinity Merwin made four goals with four assists, and Karli Gibbs also scored four goals and had an assist.

Natalie Labanowski scored two goals and assisted on four others, while Megan Mainaris scored two goals and Anaka Estrella had a goal and an assist.

Ashley Bosch and Trinity Salus shared time in goal, combining for 12 saves.

The win improved the Casa Grande record to 3-2.

Macy Anderson, Siena Estandon Capanna and Natale Buerger each scored four goals for San Marin.

