Pease, Ditizio, Saisi receive top SV awards

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 17, 2020, 5:01PM
Tyler Pease has been selected St. Vincent High School’s boys basketball Most Valuable Player, while Alex Ditizio and Alexandra Saisi shared honors for the girls team.

St. Vincent handed out awards to both varsity and junior varsity players as it wrapped up its winter sports season.

Pease led the list of boys varsity award winners that included Offensive MVP Joe Sartori, Defensive MVP Giovanni Antonini and Most Improved Vince Gawronski. The Mustang Award went to Nate Berniklau.

Kai Hall was selected Offensive MVP for the boys junior varsity team. Dante Antonini was picked the Defensive MVP. Carson Free was Most Improved and the Mustang Award went to Finn Flannery.

Ditizio and Saisi led the list of girls varsity award winners, which included Abby Carvajal and Sophie Licata as Co-Defensive MVPs and Maddie Badaglia as Most Improved. The Coach’s Award went to Olivia Badaglia.

Grace Anglim was honored as girls junior varsity MVP. Sofia Roman was Defensive MVP and Janessa Paun was Most Improved.

