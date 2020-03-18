Spring sports remain on hold

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) punted back to its sections and local jurisdictions a decision on whether or not to continue school athletic events in the face of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Local sports teams had been anticipating guidance on how to proceed with spring seasons that have been put on hold in response to the pandemic.

At the conclusion of its anticipated spring meeting of the 10 section commissioners on Tuesday, the CIF issued a statement that read, in part:

“While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day. In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit the issue. Pending that time, sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.”

The decision left open the possibility of continuing spring seasons and playoffs pending local, state and national directives.

Petaluma-area schools are on a planned spring break this week, but all Sonoma County school districts, including the Petaluma City Schools District, have suspended all in-person classes until at least March 27 and several until April 6.

In addition, Sonoma County has issued a shelter-in-place order that directs all residents to limit all but essential business and government operations until April 7.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned that it’s likely that “few if any” California schools will reopen before summer break.

Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools, along with Sonoma Valley High school, are members of the Vine Valley Athletic League with Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and private school Justijn-Siena. All Napa schools have halted interscholastic sports until April 1.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic High School has canceled all events, including sporting events and closed its Petaluma campus. The school began this week to switch to an online learning program.

Area coaches generally agreed with the CIF decision to allow time for re-evaluation before cancelling the entire spring season.

“I am pleased with the decision,” said Petaluma High School baseball coach Jim Selvitella. “I like that they didn’t arbitrarily decide to cancel the entire season.”

The father of a firefighter, Selvitella emphasized that safety must come first, but he agreed with the CIF not to immediately cancel the entire spring season.

“Let’s see where we’re headed, and then re-evaluate and decide what we want to do,” he suggested.