JJ SAYS: Seniors are hurt the most

It’s a strange world we’re living in, and it is going to get stranger.

I have feelings and thoughts about the world crisis we’re living through, just like everyone else, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.

As it stands now, the moratorium on local sports is for the end of the month, and, in some cases, the first or second week in April. That seems laughingly optimistic. It seems obvious we are looking at the end of local organized sports through the spring. That means no more high school sports this school year, no more Little League, no more sports of any kind.

I feel sorry for all the young athletes, but I have special sympathy for the high school seniors who will probably lose their last chance to be part of something bigger than themselves, to be part of a team. For many, their sports careers are over. Period. No fanfare. No celebrations. And, of course, no goodbye hugs.

For the best of these seniors, for those whose sports careers are not over, for those who will or want to play at the next level, the consequences are even worse. They do not have one last season to make an impression. There is no opportunity to polish their resumes. Colleges have already scouted some seniors. There are others who are counting on outstanding final seasons to catch the attention of college scouts.

Among the area baseball players, there are several who have legitimate college — and some scholarship hopes, ended up at Cal. He has demonstrated that power, but not his full potential. He was in line for a big senior season.

The senior’s sophomore brother, Joe, the varsity’s starting catcher, has an equally bright future, but he still has two seasons to impress colleges.

Three Petaluma juniors — pitchers Julian Garrahan and Mark Wolbert and infielder Garrett Lewis — have college potential, but they still have another year to prove their case.

Senior infielder Nico Bertolucci was off to an outstanding start, and it will be (or would have been) exciting to see how well he could play over the course of a full season.

Casa Grande has two next-level pitching prospects in seniors Mario Taormina and Gavin Ochoa.

Taormina missed much of last season because of an injury and had just two innings in this year because of summer surgery. He really needed a full season. Ochoa may have been Petaluma High’s best pitcher last season as a sophomore. His transfer to Casa Grande cost him the first month of the season, which may turn out to be the only month of the season. He could use the season to solidify his position with his new team.

Senior catcher Cole Santander probably has some pretty tempting contacts, but he needs a final high school season to refine his receiving skills to complement his proven hitting.

A player I hope to get a chance to watch again before he graduates is senior Casa Grande outfielder Elijah Waltz. He’s a proven proven clutch hitter. I have watched him work himself into a very good defensive outfielder. He can play somewhere on the next level.

St.Vincent’s best hitter and potentially best pitcher, Gio Antonini, is already headed to Western Oregon on a football scholarship. His sophomore brother, Dante, will probably also play on the next level, but he still has two seasons left and won’t be hurt too badly if he is forced to miss this spring.

Senior outfielder Andrew Kohler, an excellent all-around athlete, has the talent to play after high school and would benefit from a final high school season.

Senior Tyler Cunha, Carson White, John Romano and Joe Sartori will badly miss their season seasons whether or not they desire to pursue continued play.

I’ve been writing as if there will be no more 2020 play.

I’ve focused on a few baseball players, but every athlete in every spring sport is in the same predicament, and, like millions of athletes and non-athletes around the world, are sacrificing so that all of us may soon return to a normal life.

