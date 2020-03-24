Spring is ‘crazy’ even for veteran coaches

Postponements, delays and out right cancellations are nothing new for local high school sports, but nothing has approached the impact of the nationwide shutdown of all activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argus-Courier contacted three former baseball coaches, with a total of close to four decades of coaching experience, to try to bring some perspective to just how unprecedented the impact of the current crisis is having on local sports.

Gary Galloway, former St. Vincent High School coach of all seasons, has seen a lot during his more than four decades of directing Mustang baseball, football and basketball teams and teaching St. Vincent physical education classes. But what he is seeing happen now is unlike anything he has ever experienced.

“In my 42 years of coaching I’ve never seen anything like this. The closest thing might have been the fire situation of a few years ago, but there hasn’t been anything like this,” he said. “There is no way to get a handle on this. There is no history to rely on.

“There were some years when we had a lot of rain outs that set us back a week or two. One year we only played two or three baseball games, but we still got in the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t know what to tell the kids today. The only thing you can do is make sure they stay in shape.”

Galloway is spending his time “working like crazy in my yard.” He and his family are being especially careful of outside contact to protect his 94-year-old mother, who is living with the family.

Former Casa Grande coach Paul Maytorena summed up what most coaches, past and present, are thinking. “This is crazy,” he said.

During his two-plus decades coaching the Gauchos, he has witnessed what he thought was just about everything, “but nothing like this.”

Maytorena has seen the Gauchos through league changes, playoff changes, championships, diamond changes, flood and drought.

One year, Casa Grande’s annual spring break Adam Westcott tournament started during the school break and finished three weeks later, working around rain and the resumption of the Sonoma County League season. On several occasions, the Gauchos have had to play games on borrowed diamonds when their own was too inundated to use.

Never did he see a three-week suspension of games, much less the cancellation of the entire season as is possible this year.

Frank Wright, who coached 25 years at Petaluma High School, 19 years as head baseball coach, remembers losing parts of seasons to rain, “but I was never involved in anything like this.”

“I remember one year, we had to reduce the number of games we played because of the rain,” he said. “We were scheduled to play each team three times, but we ended up playing everyone twice and we eliminated the playoffs.

“We practiced in the hallways with whiffle balls. Once we were taking batting practice in the hallways and a custodian got trapped in a classroom and couldn’t get out. If Whiffle ball was in the Olympics, we would have done very well.”

He said that team could at least practice together. This year’s Trojans can’t gather as a team or even play catch with more than a couple of their teammates.

“I don’t know what the coaches can do,” Wright said. “You want to encourage the players to stay in condition and be sure to keep in communication with them.

“Maybe we can salvage something out of the season, but it sure doesn’t look anyone is going anywhere any time soon.”

Wright and his wife, like everyone else, are “hunkering down,” but they did manage to join former Petaluma High football coach Steve Ellison and his wife for their annual trip to Major League baseball’s spring training in Arizona.

“We saw three games,” Wright noted. “The last one lasted only five innings because of rain. The next day they closed everything down.”