Maytorena enters Casa baseball Hall of Fame

The Casa Grande High School baseball family managed to conduct some important business before the coronavirus closed down the season for an indefinite period of time.

On the Saturday before the season ended, the Casa family inducted one of the patriarchs of what has become a near legendary program into the Casa Grande High School Baseball Hall of Fame. Paul Maytorena joins such Casa legends as Bob Leslie and Jonny Gomes in the Hall of Fame.

The fun- and story-filled evening served not only to honor Maytorena, but also to thank him for his 23 years of service to the Gaucho diamond program. It also raised funds for the current baseball program now run by first-year head coach Pete Sikora, who helped organize the event.

Maytorena’s record ranks with the best ever for a baseball coach in the Bay Area. His teams won 406 games, while losing just 136, a winning percentage of .750. His teams won eight Sonoma County League championships and were runner-up five times; won six North Coast Section titles and finished runner-up four times.

In his final year of coaching in 2017, his team went 24-5 and won the North Bay League championship. He was named Western Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Association.

But the record and even the many memorable wins are not as important to the coach as are the friends he has made during his career.

“It has always been about the players and the relationships,” he said. “That night, I could look back and see all the relationships I’ve made and how much they mean to me.”

Maytorena fostered the feeling of family in the Casa Grande program by inviting former Casa Grande players back into the program. All were always welcome, and many ended up on his coaching staff or helping on a part-time basis.

The night was especially meaningful to him because it served as a reunion of not only his coaches, friends and former players, but also his outside-baseball family.

“It was special for me,” he said. “My parents, my girls. my brother and so many friends were there. It was all very flattering and humbling.”