A fun and successful start for T-Girl coach Bihn

Petaluma girls basketball coach Sophie Bihn had a dream come true when she became the T-Girls head coach less than two weeks before the start of the season. When the season ended, she admitted it wasn’t what she expected — it was better.

“It was not what I expected,” she said. “I thought I would have a harder time with the administrative part, but the school administration really helped me a lot with that.

“The coaching part was exactly what I thought it would be. It was especially fun here at Petaluma where I played and there were a lot of familiar faces.”

Not that the competition, particularly in the Vine Valley Athletic League, was easy. After coaching the Petaluma junior varsity last season in the first year of the VVAL, she knew coaching in the competitive league would not be easy. She was right.

After breezing through a relatively easy pre-league schedule, Bihn’s T-Girls began league play. “I knew going into league that every game would be crucial,” she said.

Bihn was blessed to have in her first varsity year several players she had previously coached on the junior varsity, including a few she coached for their entire four years in high school.

None was more valuable than Sheriene Arikat. In fact, there was only one player who was as valuable, according to VVAL coaches, who voted her and Casa Grande junior Trinity Merwin Co-Most Valuable Players.

She averaged 13.3 points a game. She also led the team in assists and steals and ranked among the leaders in rebounding. But the numbers were only part of her contributions. “She is a great leader,” said Bihn. “She was someone we could always rely on. She was willing to do whatever it takes to get better.”

Junior Taylor Iacopi entered the season with the reputation of being an outstanding 3-point shooter, but she developed into a complete player. “She grew so much,” Bihn noted. “She adjusted her game. She made a lot of really big free throws.”

Nobody worked harder than junior center Rose Nevin. Although she often gave away height to opposing centers, Nevin was a mainstay in the paint at both ends of the court for the T-Girls. “She played with so much heart,” said Bihn. “She worked her butt off every minute she was on the court.”

On the other end of the height spectrum, 4-11 sophomore Mallory O’Keefe consistently came hustling off the bench to provide a spark and key baskets when they were most needed. “She didn’t start, but she was always on the court at the end of the game,” pointed out Bihn.

Another small player who played bigger was 5-3 Paris Buchanan, the T-Girls’ one-girl press breaker. “She is one of the quickest girls I have ever coached,” said Bihn.

Senior Mandy O’Keefe and 5-11 sophomore Emma Pontius, the team’s tallest player, also made valuable contributions. “We relied on Mandy for her ball handling,” the coach said. “Emma had a little trouble adjusting to varsity play, but she worked hard and always fought hard on the boards.”

Going into the start of league play, Petaluma had a 10-2 record. It was too good, according to Bihn.

“Our pre-league season didn’t really help us,” Bihn noted. “Our schedule wasn’t tough enough. What we needed were a few losses.”

Petaluma started the league season with a 4-4 mark, but won its last four games to go 8-4 and finish in second place. Overall, the T-Girls were 18-8. The concluding four-game win streak started with a 49-44 victory over rival Casa Grande.

“That was the best,” the Petaluma coach said. The loss was the only one in league for the Gauchos, who went on to win the VVAL championship.

Asked about lessons learned in her first year, Bihn noted the most important was not to treat everyone the same. “You can’t make everyone happy, but you have to try to give every girl a good experience. You can’t coach just one way, you have to coach 12 ways,” she said.

“Our season couldn’t have ended any better, and I can’t wait to get started for next season.”