Casa lacrosse girls had hopes of more than VVAL title

“I’m optimistic but not confident,” commented Casa Grande girls lacrosse coach Bob Merwin in the midst of a mandatory sports shutdown that has his team idle because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme is the same for the frustrated Merwin and his girls, along with all spring sports teams in the area as the date approaches for a final call in determining the future of competition for the rest of the school year. Their season lies in the balance.

Without much fanfare, Merwin has built a budding power in the Empire in his third year guiding the Lady Gauchos, and his team this season is stocked with a talented number of junior players poised to make a run at a North Coast Section title.

Following two consecutive league championships, the Gauchos forged their way into the second round of the playoffs last season before they were upended by No. 1 seed Piedmont of the East Bay. The Piedmont club went on to claim the Division II title.

“We only lost a couple of starters from the team last season, and 60 girls turned out for our two teams this season,” said Merwin. “I think it is fair to say that we had a good shot of making it to the third round this season.”

Early wins over highly rated San Marin and Marin Catholic would appear to back that up.

In 2018, the Gauchos surprised the North Bay League by capturing the crown with only a loss to Windsor marring their record.

Last season, Casa moved to the Vine Valley Athletic League, and posted a perfect 12-0 mark, including a hard-earned 12-11 win over former Marin County Athletic League power Justin-Siena to help close out VVAL play.

Among the small group of seniors who finished the season in 2019 was defensive leader Mia Santander.

Included in the schedule of victories last season for the Gauchos were two wins over Petaluma.

Coach and players are not allowed to assemble under the current shutdown rules, but Merwin keeps in touch via email. Players are free to work out on their own, but it is not the same as organized team practices.

“It would take about a week to get the team back into game shape, but we could do it,” said Merwin.

“We had some games scheduled against quality opponents in the Sacramento area, but those have been lost. It is disappointing for the girls who were looking forward to the overnight trip.”

Leading the way again for the Gauchos this season will be 2018 North Bay League MVP Trinity Merwin. The volume scoring Merwin and equally fast junior running mate Sophia Gardea easily make the transition from the Casa Grande girls basketball team after a 11-1 season and a Vine Valley Athletic League title.

Gardea, a prospect at the next level along with Merwin, was injured in basketball and did not get into the early scheduled lacrosse games.

Girls lacrosse, unlike the boys version, depends mostly on individual quickness and passing to spring offensive players open for shot attempts.

Picks to free up shooters are set much the same way as basketball with the field spread. Body contact is not permitted.

Sophomore Taylor Pieri got loose for seven goals in the Gauchos’ 20-12 win over San Marin.

Assists, or passes leading directly to goals, are a priority in lacrosse. The Gauchos have several players on the current roster who have potential in that skill set.

“We had 10 assists in the 20-12 win over San Marin,” said a pleased Merwin. “That shows we are clicking as a team early in the season.”

Freshman Natalie Labanowski made four key passes leading to Gaucho goals in that one.