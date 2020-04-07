JJ SAYS: Doing right is doing nothing

What we were afraid would happen did happen. It is official — there will be no more high school sports this spring.

As late as last week, coaches were holding out hope of salvaging something. If schools could reopen in May, there was a chance for a slender 2-, 3-, 4-week schedule for some sports. Perhaps just tournaments of some sports, will all teams involved. Now all hope is gone. There is no more. What we had feared and known in our hearts would happen for schools this semester has happened. The CIF has canceled all playoffs.

It hurts. It hurts players more than I can ever know or express. The hurt has been well chronicled in interviews, opinion pieces and speculation. Now it is official, and it hurts.

Is it worth it? Obviously, the answer is yes.

What is a baseball championship, a trip to the state track meet, a chance to swim your way to the Olympic trials in comparison to a human life? Each generation has had its challenges. My parents survived the Great Depression and World War II. My contemporaries have gotten through Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and the quagmire that is the entire Middle East.

What is happening in the world today is scary and horrible. More scary and horrible than we know, but we will get through it. The troubling part is that what most of us can do to help is — nothing. There are heroes on the font line — medical workers, first responders, grocery clerks, delivery people. They are carrying the burden.

What are the rest of us asked to do? Nothing! Stay home, go online, read a book, take a walk (staying 6 feet away from our neighbors), work from home. It is hard.

I have no numbers to back me up, but I would bet my face mask that if the majority of teen athletes (or all teens for that matter) were asked to carry a gun to defend our country, there would be lines for blocks around recruiting offices. Instead, they are asked to do nothing but stay home.

It is hard. Young athletes want to compete. They want to win. They want to set goals. They want to socialize. They want to be part of something bigger than themselves. They want to be part of a team.

That is happening in their world today, but not in ways they can see or really quantify. What does more than 385,000 sick people or even 12,000 deaths really mean? Make the winning basket and your school celebrates. Save a life by not going to a park. Who will ever know? Miss graduation or the prom and you may remember all your life. Save a life by not going to those events and who will say thank you because neither you or they know.

When we get through this thing and win this war, our lives will be changed, our country will be changed, our world will be changed, but just like the generation that beat the great depression and won World War II, just like the generation that made a better world out of the chaos of Vietnam, just like the generation that rose from the ashes of the World Trade Center, the current generation of frustrated young athletes will be stronger and better prepared to meet the next challenge, whether it be man made or a destructive force of nature.

