It’s official. CIF cancels all post season play

Another official step toward the cancellation of high school spring sports was taken last week when the California Interscholastic Federation, the state school athletic governing body, canceled all section, region and state postseason tournaments.

The decision was made during a meeting of commissioners from the CIF’s 10 sections.

In a statement released on the CIF website, CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti wrote:

“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue. As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events.

“We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resume.”

In a statement reflecting the feelings of most area athletes, Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora wrote to his team:

“Obviously brutal news about the 2020 high school spring season/semester. We’re especially bummed for our seniors. Life is not fair sometimes, but we apply what we learn from the baseball diamond in such situations. We pick ourselves up, hold our heads high, put the disappointment behind us, and move forward, putting the team before me. In this case, the ‘team’ is the health and safety of our community.

“We will find a way to celebrate our Gaucho team — our family — face-to-face as soon as social distancing rules allow.

“For those of you who wish to continue playing Gaucho baseball in the future, be sure to continue to do something athletically and work out. Play summer ball. Also, we value multi-sport athletes. We encourage you to play another fall and/or winter sport. For those who want to focus solely on baseball, we will run the Petalocos program again and will reach out in August. For those moving on to play in college, the lessons learned on the Gaucho diamond will serve you well and our facilities will always be here for you to train. And for those who have played their final high school game, thank you for your efforts and for being a part of the Gaucho baseball family. You are always welcome at our facility as proud Gaucho baseball alumni. As family. Be healthy and safe! See you soon.

“Thanks for your support this year. We will need it again next season. The Gaucho program is filled with talented players at all levels, and we will strive to maximize that talent while simultaneously demanding the character of a champion.”

Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella expressed similar feelings in an email to his players and team supporters.

“First, speaking on behalf of the Petaluma High baseball program, I hope this email finds all of our families and friends safe, and in good health,” he wrote.

“Well, it’s official, spring high school sports in California have been canceled. Obviously, with the serious challenges our community, the State of California, and beyond are facing, the announcement is not a surprise. Still, that being said, when looking specifically at the PHS 2020 baseball season, for the student athletes in our program, the news is extremely upsetting. The decision to cancel the season is especially tough on the seniors. I know we all feel terrible for them, and the loss of their last year of high school baseball. While the NCAA has granted special provisions for their athletes to recover a year of eligibility, the high schools do not.

“To those seniors, we wish you luck in the future and thank you for being part of the PHS baseball family.

“To the parents, friends, and the School administration, thank you for your continual support of the Program.

“To all of the coaches, thank for the endless hours of volunteerism. The program is successful because of your dedication.

“To the players, the current situation will come to an end. We can’t make up a lost season, but we can prepare for future ones. Have an enjoyable, productive summer, and we will see in the fall.”