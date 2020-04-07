Bonfigli to coach St. Vincent basketball team

Two coaching changes at high-profile Santa Rosa boys high school basketball teams are afoot — one expected and one a surprise.

Coaching legend Tom Bonfigli, who confirmed Friday he was leaving Cardinal Newman after three decades as a teacher and coach there, is the new boys basketball coach at another local Catholic school — the smaller St. Vincent de Paul in Petaluma.

A potential break with Newman had been percolating for weeks, but none involved were ready to confirm his hiring at St. Vincent until after Bonfigli officially informed Newman he was leaving.

The move adds another top coach in the stable at St. Vincent, which is moving up to the North Bay League from the much smaller North Central League II in most sports.

Another coaching move was more unexpected.

Zac Tiedeman, part of a multigenerational basketball family at Montgomery, has resigned after five seasons at the Vikings’ helm.

Tiedeman has a young family and wanted to spend more time with them, Montgomery Athletic Director Dean Haskins said.

“He’s trying to balance, how can I commit to doing how I think the varsity basketball program should be done and raise my daughter,” he said. “That was his motivation behind it. He was not unhappy at all.”

Matching Tiedeman’s pedigree will be difficult.

“It’s a big hit for us,” Haskins said. “He is one of the top coaches in our athletic department and in my opinion, the best basketball coach in Sonoma County.”

Tiedeman was a member of the 2003 and 2006 Montgomery teams that captured North Coast Section Division 2 titles. In ’06, his senior year, he was named All-Empire Large School Player of the Year.

At age 27, in 2015, he fulfilled a dream to become the varsity coach at his alma mater. He took over from his former coach, Tom Fitchie, who retired after 31 years as the head man.

Tiedeman’s father, Steve, was a star and teammate of Fitchie’s at Montgomery and Sonoma State, while his older brother, Tyler, excelled during his career as a Viking and went on to play pro basketball in Europe.

Haskins said the search is on for another coach with the same mentality as both Fitchie and Tiedeman.

“We’ve only had two coaches in 47 years. The culture, and what they have established in the standard of play, is something I really want to continue,” he said. “The sharing of the basketball, the team-first mentality. Whoever the next person is has to have that instilled.”

Tiedeman led the Vikings to winning seasons in each of his five years, totaling a 97-52 overall record. The Vikings made the NBL tournament championship game three times, the North Coast Section playoffs all five years and advanced to two NorCal regional playoff tournaments.

Meanwhile, Bonfigli will take his lengthy list of career accolades south to a new setting, at a school that has been up and coming athletically.

The Mustangs hired former Casa Grande football coach Trent Herzog in 2018 and their program has improved from 1-8 the year before he took over to 6-5 last year and 9-2 this season.

St. Vincent has also brought in Tony Keefer, a Cardinal Newman quarterback and a two-time All-American at Santa Rosa Junior College who was head football coach at Montgomery in 2018 before resigning to spend more time with his family business.