Sully Henry still does what it takes to help her team

Versatile Sully Henry did a little bit of everything in her four-year softball career at St. Vincent High School.

She pitched efficiently enough for the Lady Mustangs to help them capture the North Central League II crown her first three seasons there. Last year, she moved to the infield when freshman hurling prospect Sophia Skubic took over the pitching chores. The result was another title and a spot in the North Coast Section Division V finals.

Never to be forgotten was the 2018 Division V championship game played in extreme heat at Cloverdale. Henry matched Eagle superstar Tehya Bird pitch for pitch until the final at bat of the game when Cloverdale pushed across the winning run on a ground ball over the third-base bag.

“She could play any position in the infield,” remembers Mustang coach Don Jensen. “I think Sully could even catch if she had to.”

Jensen might have had a premonition because that is exactly what did happen when his former star moved to the next level.

Henry advanced to Santa Rosa Junior College this season and happened to mention to coach Lacey Campbell that she could catch if needed. The Lady Bear Cubs were challenged in numbers and Henry was immediately pressed into service. For the rest of the shortened season, Sully was behind the plate.

“She is a great kid,” said Campbell. “We needed some help at that spot and Sully came through. She caught most of our games until the coronavirus shutdown.”

Henry came to Santa Rosa with great hitting credentials on the Division V level of small-school softball.

She never hit below .476 in four seasons and left with 15 home runs in the Mustang record books. Her banner year was 2019, with a .569 batting average. The Mustangs were 56-30 during her tenure there.

Before the stoppage of play, Henry was back to work hitting the ball at a .305 rate with three home runs. Sully had two doubles and seven RBIs in league play before the season was officially terminated.

In an early March game against Big 8 second-place Sacramento City College. Sully rapped out two hits including an RBI double.

Because of the early termination of play, the players for the Lady Bear Cubs in Spring sports were granted an extra year of eligibility beginning in 2021.

“The extra eligibility is going to be very interesting for us,” noted coach Campbell, who also coaches women’s basketball at Santa Rosa.

“With the addition of some high school seniors in the area, we look to be very competitive. This season we just didn’t have the numbers.”

Santa Rosa was 11-8 overall before the end of the season, losing key players to injury.

“We are not going to lose too many players anyway,” Campbell added, “and if our players return we could be very strong.”

Jensen was very pleased to hear of the continued success of Henry on the junior college level. “I saw her recently and she appeared very happy with the softball program at Santa Rosa,” said Jensen.