JJ SAYS: How Bonfigli ended at St. Vincent

There was no grand scheme, no conspiracy, no recruiting that brought legendary North Bay basketball coach Tom Bonfigli to St. Vincent High School. It was just a check on an old friend.

As The Press Democrat’s Lori A. Carter previously reported, Bonfigli was at odds with the administration at Cardinal Newman High School, where he had taught and coached for more than three decades.

When St. Vincent Principal Patrick Daly heard about the troubles the coach was having at Cardinal Newman, he called not to recruit him for St. Vincent, but to check up on an old friend and wish him luck.

As a young teacher, Daly worked with Bonfigli at Cardinal Newman. The veteran teacher helped Daly get acclimated at Newman.

“There wasn’t any quick plan. It wasn’t like we had been planning anything for a year,” Daly said.

The principal added that St. Vincent wasn’t looking for a basketball coach. Beset by injuries, St. Vincent finished an 11-15 record under new coach Scott Himes, a former Rancho Cotate head coach.

“I have the utmost respect for Scott. I think he is a good coach and I thought he did a good job,” Daly said.

But, as he and Bonfigli talked, it became apparent that one of the most successful basketball coaches in California history was interested in coaching at St. Vincent. His resume is impressive and includes 591 wins and 16 North Bay League championships.

It was too good an opportunity to pass up.

“Tom brings instant credibility to a program,” said Daly. “And he knows how to rebuild a program. Before he was at Cardinal Newman, he rebuilt the Justin-Siena program. He knows that changing the culture and attitude of a program takes time.”

It also helps that he and Daly share a similar background and a strong belief in the merits of a Catholic education. “He (Bonfigli) understands the culture and the mission of a Catholic education,” the principal said.

Bonfigli’s hiring continues Daly’s efforts to upgrade the entire St. Vincent sports program. Two years ago, he brought in former Casa Grande head coach Trent Herzog to coach the football program, and Herzog guided a program that won one game in 2017 to back-to-back appearances in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Next year, St. Vincent will compete in the North Bay League. Although the NBL is now divided into two divisions, it is a league that Bonfigli not only knows well, but whose teams have often dominated.

Daly is also counting on Bonfigli to help new girls coach Tony Keefer acclimate to coaching basketball.

Keefer was an outstanding quarterback at Cardinal Newman and Santa Rosa Junior College. He was head football coach at Montgomery High School for one season, but he has never coached girls or basketball.

In addition to coaching, he will work as an athletic administrator and direct St. Vincent’s summer sports camps.

The winds of change continue to swirl around the Redwood Empire coaching ranks, and St. Vincent de Paul High School is right in the middle of the tornado.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)