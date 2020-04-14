Subscribe

For Bonfigli it’s about teaching, relationships and faith

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
April 14, 2020, 12:21PM
The numbers are beyond impressive — 39 seasons coaching, 44 years teaching, 816 wins as a varsity basketball coach (ninth most in state history), more than 8,500 students taught and more than 2,500 athletes coached.

The numbers tell how successful St. Vincent High School’s new basketball coach has been, but, more telling about the man, Tom Bonfigli, is his own observation — “It has never been about the numbers. It is about the kids.”

For Bonfigli, it is about the kids in the classroom as well as on the basketball court; it is about relationships with parents and school administration and, mostly, it is about faith and the spiritual life of the Catholic education he has grown up with and lived all his life, from elementary school at St. Rose, to high school at Cardinal Newman, to college at Santa Clara to coaching and teaching at Justin-Siena and Cardinal Newman to, now, teaching and coaching at St. Vincent de Paul.

“Faith is very important to me,” he said. “It has gotten me through some difficult times in my life.”

On paper, when Bonfigli talks about success being a process and winning being the by-product of doing the right thing, it reads like what any dedicated coach would say. Coming from Bonfigli, delivered in his raspy 66-year old voice and backed by his nearly half a century of experience, it resonates of complete sincerity. He has not just walked the talk, he has run a marathon of teaching, coaching and living by faith.

Bonfigli considers himself a teacher first and coaching an extension of teaching. “I wouldn’t have taken the job if it didn’t include a teaching position,” he said. Being both coach and teacher on campus also gives him the advantage of knowing the players on and off the court.

“The things I do in the classroom and in the community far outweigh anything I do on the court,” he said.

After more than 30 years, Bonfigli left Cardinal Newman after feeling he had lost the support of the school administration. That is certainly not the case at St. Vincent, where he has been reunited with Principal Pat Daly, a long-time friend.

“It is important to go some place where people want you to come,” Bonfigli added.

Bonfigli takes over a team that was 11-15 last season under coach Scott Himes.

Daly said Himes did a good job, but the opportunity to bring Bonfigli to St. Vincent was one he couldn’t pass up.

“I have the utmost respect for Scott. I think he is a good coach, and I though he did a good job,” Daly said.

Bonfigli said he knows little about his new team.

“I haven’t seen them play and haven’t seen any film on them,” he said. He does know that the Mustangs will be joining the North Bay League Redwood next season and that it will not be easy. “Our league schedule will be tough and we’ve got some tough pre-league games scheduled,” he mentioned.

“I have no illusions of grandeur,” Bonfigli added. “Success will come, but we have to be persistent and we have to be patient. We will practice hard, we will play hard and we will improve, but we have to be patient.”

The new coach would like to get started, but like everyone else, has to put things on hold while the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Before he devotes his time to being a St. Vincent de Paul teacher and basketball coach, he has to finish his semester at Cardinal Newman teaching his classes online.

Meanwhile, Bonfigli is keeping things in perspective. “There are things that are more important than basketball,” he said. “But, I really feel sorry for the seniors who have gone through so much.”

He noted that the seniors who he had taught and coached at Cardinal Newman had to endure the Tubbs fire that burned part of the Newman campus, the Camp Fire that brought air-quality closures to area schools and cost Cardinal Newman’s football team an opportunity to play for a state championship; and now the closure that cost seniors the loss of their final semester in high school.

He noted there are only a few things he can do as he prepares for his first season at St. Vincent.

“There are some logistical things that can be done,” he said, “like finalizing our schedule and getting my under coaches in place.”

Once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, he wants to not only meet with his prospective team, but one-on-one with both the players and his parents to establish the relationships he feels are so important in both teaching and coaching.

He said he would like to be able to have some semblance of an unofficial summer program, but he isn’t overly optimistic that is going to happen.

“I would be happy to get back to some kind of activity by late June or July, but that might be a stretch,” he said.

Meanwhile, he is in a place where he can coach the sport that he loves, teach young people, share his faith in God and enjoy the support of a school administration and community.

