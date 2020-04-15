Umpires also lose out by school closures

Overlooked when the bottom dropped out of the Empire spring sports schedule was a little-known casualty of the coronavirus shutdown — the hard-working game officials.

Less than 20% of the scheduled games on the diamond were played in 2020 before the officials called a halt to the proceedings for safety’s sake, and almost a full slate of varsity and junior varsity games were lost.

Those professionals known only by casual fans as “Blue,” prepare for each season by mandatory written testing, working pre-season scrimmages and attending early practices to work on techniques.

“We host a big group of officials each season,” explained Petaluma softball coach Kurt Jastrow. “They work on positioning and we run through situations to help them go over the correct calls again. Some of the officials go down to the pitching cage to practice calling balls and strikes. It helps us as well as them before the regular games begin.”

This same band of brothers and sisters arrive at the game site early to check out the condition of the playing fields and check in with the coach of the home team. Situations are discussed as the umpires dress for battle in front of portable folding chairs, and ready themselves for making difficult pressure decisions in every game. Different game situations and rule emphasis are routinely discussed.

Officials come in a variety of adult ages, with many still working in their normal jobs prior to retirement years. People skills are very important as they deal with coaches and players in stressful situations. Most arbiters enjoy the necessary teamwork with other umpires.

Local game assignments are made by North Bay Official administrator Gary Frieders, who still releases assignments each game in spite of the hopelessness of the current shutdown. “These folks have to miss working the games together and there is always that little bit of extra money that they will miss,” noted Frieders.

Dave Carter, a regular on the softball diamond scene in Petaluma, worked the bases in both season openers for Casa Grande and Petaluma before the curtain dropped on the season.

“I have a good relationship with coaches who work very hard with young people for very little. The players are doing things in a positive way and I hate being away from that,” he said.

Carter is very busy during the regular season, calling games in volleyball, basketball and softball. “I depend on officiating for my income,” he said from home recently. “I don’t see an end to the current sports shutdown, and it’s going to be a tough stretch for me.”

Carter also runs a slow pitch league in Sebastopol during the summer, but that might be in danger with the current stay-at-home mandate.

Baseball home plate umpire John Piller of Petaluma misses the excitement of big high school games like the one this season when Petaluma hosted Maria Carrillo before the stoppage.

“I get as nervous as back when I played the game,” Piller admitted. “I call football, basketball and baseball, but baseball games are the hardest. I get over the nervousness very quickly. It’s looking forward to each game that I miss the most.”

Why are these thick-skinned umpires there anyway? In some cases it is a hobby, and the games might help them stay fit. Many thrive on stressful situations. In some cases, it is a way for former players to give back to a sport that gave them earlier opportunities. Many stay involved with an activity that they love.

In addition to donning a little extra gear to work behind the plate, the umpires have to coordinate with veteran high school catchers like Emma Weiand in softball at Petaluma High and Cole Santander in baseball at Casa Grande. There is a special bond between those who work behind the plate, and officials always seem to find ways to waste a little time while a catcher recovers from a hard foul tip.

Tournament officials have a little more on their plate. An example is a top of the line softball tournament held in Napa where both Petaluma and Casa compete. The officials not only work the game, but watch the time limit to keep the game moving quickly and as fair as possible.

“I tell my girls at the beginning of the season that there would be no games without officials,” said Jastrow. “We know that the game is in capable hands, and it will be fair.”