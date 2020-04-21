JJ SAYS: COVID-19 not only threat

Casa Grande High School freshman baseball coach Gary Dorsett was digging in like everyone else preparing to do battle with COVID-19 when life threw him a curve ball.

What started out as a routine walk from his home near Casa Grande High School ended with a medical team battling to save him from a heart attack that nearly ended more than his coaching career.

What happened to him and the life-saving measures that will allow him to continue with a normal life are reminders that life and death struggles continue even in the ominous shadow of the pandemic that overshadows us all.

Dorsett is part of a close-knit Casa Grande baseball community that has created not only a successful baseball program but a unique camaraderie between coaches and current and former players.

A landscaper by trade with his own company, Dorsett is the one who starts the kids in Casa’s high school program. A dedicated coach, he is known for good nature and sense of humor that makes him fit right in with the Casa baseball family.

But there was nothing humorous about the heart attack that led him to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, a bumpy ambulance ride to Kaiser San Francisco and a stint to open what had been a 90% blockage to his heart.

Like so many others, Dorsett failed to pay attention – at least enough attention — to the warning signs, beginning with the knowledge that both his father and grandfather had histories of heart problems. When he began to have burning pains in his chest two weeks before he ended in the emergency room, he kept working.

“You don’t think about such things,” he said. The pains intensified until they could no longer be ignored, and he made the call to Kaiser, explained his symptoms and was told a hospital bed was waiting for him.

Then came the trip to Kaiser San Francisco; arthroscopic surgery to replace his defective heart valve with a stent and a new outlook on life.

“I just recently turned 60 and I realized that time is ticking,” Dorsett said. “The little things that I used to worry about just don’t seem to matter.”

Meanwhile, as Dorsett recovers at home, he recovers in a new world.

“While I was in the hospital I couldn’t see anyone,” he said. “No family, no friends, no one. I thought how sad it would be to die alone. The guy in the bed next to me was 45 and he couldn’t see his wife or his 9-year-old son.”

Dorsett also has worries about his 89-year-old mother.

He is able to continue his daily walks to Casa Grande, but those strolls are tinged with melancholy as he passes Casa’s two empty baseball diamonds.

“Everything is so quiet,” he explains. “I feel sorry for the seniors. They miss their last season, graduation, so much. It is really tough on them.”

Dorsett played baseball at Petaluma High and Santa Rosa Junior College and coached Senior and Junior League teams as well as junior varsity and freshman teams at Casa Grande.

His experience, while not unique, is a reminder to all of us that life is precious and we need to treasure each breath and each heartbeat, even if we have to do it at home.

