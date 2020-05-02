Feldenkrais Method can be practiced through online classes

Sequestered in their homes, people are turning to online exercise and physical training programs to help them stay fit and with their health issues. Club Online has become, by far, the most popular physical training facility in the country. But how do you teach a program that is based on the principle of exploring, rather than showing, healthy movements for each individual?

That is the dilemma facing Kathie James as she offers instruction in the Feldenkrais Method online. “In most movement classes you learn movement by imitating what you see visually. In the Feldenkrais Method, you learn movement through what you feel,” she explained.

The Feldenkrais Method is a type of exercise therapy devised by Israeli Moshi Feldenkrais, who incorporated some of the teaching of martial arts such as judo and aikido into his program. The idea, according to James, is to help people explore more natural ways of movement that can help alleviate pain and lead to less harmful ways of moving.

According to The Feldenkrais Method website, Awareness Through Movement classes use slow, mindful movements to achieve effects in terms of strength, flexibility and holistic integration of body and mind.

“It helps us explore how we move and compare what we are doing to ways that are more in line with natural body movements,” James explained.

She said The Feldenkrais Method can be especially important during the current crisis because it can help a body increase the use of its lung capacity by learning how to connect all parts of the body.

Although she would, obviously, prefer to work one-on-one in person with students, she is now offering online classes six times a week, including a Thursday evening class for newcomers.

A professional dancer and akido practitioner, James has aways been fascinated by the way people move and how movement is connected to the brain.

James is a trained dancer with a background in everything from tap to jazz to ballet. She has always been fascinated by how the body moves and the connection between movement and good health.

She discovered the work of Moshe Feldenkrais in 1980 and began the program in Massachusetts, culminating in Tel Aviv, Feldenkrais’ home.

She said one of the keys to teaching movement and the Feldenkrais Movement is to be a good observer and to help people better coordinate their entire body, something that can be challenging through online classes.

Challenging, but not impossible.

“I was pleasantly surprised at how well Zoom works,” she said. “I can show people, and still observe them in class. It is a way to connect. People want some way to connect and we can do that through the online classes.”

Kathy James can be reached at kathytjames@att.net. For more information, contact the website at kjamesfeldenkrais.com.