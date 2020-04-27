OUTDOORS: Missing our parks and beaches

What I miss most about our Regional Parks right now are the spring wildflowers. There is such an abundance this year. If you, too, are missing your local parks, during the Shelter-In-Place that is protecting our community, here are some virtual guided visits for you.

But a word of caution. This is new technology for the parks staff. Implementation has been a bit challenging, and there may be some glitches. Staff is working on making these smooth and enjoyable. I selected ones that are coming up. You can go to the Sonoma County Regional Parks website and select “Calendar” to find more upcoming virtual events. Hopefully you will not need many more. So check these out for now. And be sure to register at the SCRP website calendar. Space fills up.

Stories of Doran Park, Thursday, April 23, 4-4:30 p.m.

Join Sonoma County Regional Park’s Community Engagement Coordinator Irma Cuevas as we explore the past and present of some of our beloved parks. Log in for a fun and informative slide show with a discussion of Doran Regional Park. Doran is one of our county’s most popular and biodiverse parks. Driving down Doran Road between the beach and campgrounds, you would never guess that this park was home to one of our local Native American tribes, a ranch and neighbor to a hotly contested state park. Join Irma to unveil the past of Doran Regional Park and learn about our not-so-sleepy fishing town Bodega Bay.

https://sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com/nearby-nature-soco-webinar---stories-of-doran/

Wildflowers in Our Backyards, Tuesday, April 28, 3-3:30 p.m.

Here in Sonoma County, we are surrounded by an incredibly diverse plant landscape. Join naturalist Stefanie as we explore the blooming beauties of spring. We will learn not only about flowers unique to our parks, but also about flowers we can see right by our front doors.

https://sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com/n/dates/Apr-28-2020_at_0300PM

Stories of Helen Putnam Park, Friday, May 1, 3-3:30 p.m.

Who lived here before us? What influences have past practices had on our current landscapes? Culture is alive, thriving, and ever changing. Join us for this new series that examines the people and personalities of Sonoma County, their stories, and how their lives are tied to our most loved parks. Explore what Helen Putnam Regional Park’s landscape looked like prior to Spanish/Mexican settlements. We’ll take a brief journey back in time and take a glimpse of General Vallejo’s ranches and the vaquero culture in Sonoma County.

https://sonomacountyparks.ticketleap.com/nearby-nature-soco-webinar--helenput/dates/May-01-2020_at_0300PM

Enjoy your virtual visit until you can get back out in nature. In the meantime, mind the gap and stay safe. It is vital that we protect our community right now.