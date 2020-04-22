Casa and Petaluma boys dominate All-VVAL wrestling

Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools, the dominant teams in the league, both placed several wrestlers on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League first team.

Named to the All-League team from league champion Casa Grande were Ryan Naugle at 140 pounds, Ethan Falkenberg at 154 pounds and heavyweight Jack Faris, who went on to win the North Coast Section championship and compete in the state tournament.

Named to the All-League team from Petaluma were Nick Trave at 108 pounds, Nate Corwin at 147 pounds and Jack Santos at 197 pounds. Trave went on to compete in the state tournament.

League champion Petaluma dominated the All-VVAL girls wrestling team.

Named to the honored team were Kathryn Samford at 101 pounds, Amelia Gervin at 106 ponds, Kim Larsen at 123 pounds, Adriana Borjas at 128 pounds and Logan Pomi at 133 pounds.

Chosen to the All-League team from Casa Grande were Arora Vieira at 145 pounds and Lillian McCoy at 237 pounds. Both were not only league champions but went on to win North Coast Section championships and compete in the state tournament.