Coaching is fine, but an opportunity would be nice

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
April 21, 2020, 3:21PM
JaJuan Lawson is ready if the phone call comes, but he is not sitting around waiting for the phone to buzz.

“I’m probably in as good a shape as I’ve ever been,” Lawson says, “but it’s not the first thing on my mind.”

That “thing” would be a call from a professional football team.

Lawson, when he is allowed out of his own home, is coaching high school players. “I enjoy coaching, but I would be interested if the right opportunity presents itself,” he says.

Whenever Petaluma and the world returns to whatever the new normal will be, Lawson will have much on his schedule. If the shelter-in-place order is lifted in time, he will run a 7-on-7 passing league for North Bay teams at Casa Grande. Once the season starts, he will help as an assistant coach for the Gauchos, and he will continue to offer private quarterback instruction for high school and college players from throughout the Bay Area.

After completing his college career at Rhode Island University, his initial plan was to return and become a graduate assistant there, but he enjoyed last season coaching the Gauchos and the anticipation of an outstanding season this fall to the point that he plans to return to Casa Grande. Eventually, if an opportunity to continue playing doesn’t happen, he plans to coach on the college level.

“I’ve always wanted to get into coaching,” he says. “There is a lot you can teach the kids to help them succeed and help them grow.”

He maintains that more athletes from Northern California should be competing at the next level along with players from other regions of the country. “The reason there aren’t more players from our area playing in college is that coaches don’t push them hard enough,” he says. “It is on us (coaches) to teach them how to compete at the next level.

“You hear players say that college coaches want them to add weight and strength. Colleges expect you to have the weight on. They want you to come in good shape. The players have to start earlier.”

Lawson certainly started early, beginning in youth football under the direction of his father, Marcel, who is now offensive coordinator at Casa Grande.

He played three seasons on the varsity at Casa Grande, culminating in a senior season when he led the Gauchos to a 13-1 record, the North Bay League championship and into the North Coast Section championship game.

He stepped right up to Division 1 football at the University of New Mexico. After learning the college ropes as a freshman, he appeared to have a shot at being the starting quarterback, but an injury ended that hope, and when he recovered, New Mexico was rolling behind another quarterback.

“Leaving New Mexico was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make, but you’re just not going to dislodge a starter on a winning team,” he explains.

Uncertain about his future, it was another former Casa Grande player, Miles Gardea, who was making an impact at the University of Rhode Island as a linebacker, who reached out and suggested that Lawson try the East Coast school. Rhode Island was on the verge of putting together a strong team, but in need of a quarterback. Lawson proved to be the answer.

The Petaluman passed for 1,198 yards, completing 105 of 176 passes for seven touchdowns in his first season with Rhode Island, and in 2018 passed for 1,728 yards, completing 128 of 192 passes with 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions, despite missing four games with a leg injury.

In a game against Connecticut, he attracted national attention when he passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns.

While he was making his mark in college football, Lawson was experiencing different cultures.

“California is its own world,” he discovered. “There is a lot of difference between Albuquerque, New Mexico and California. New England is a melting pot. There are a lot of different areas and they all have their own style.”

The Petaluman played in the NFL Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl and had hopes of being chosen in the NFL draft. “I watched the draft on television. I knew I probably wouldn’t be drafted, but I thought I might get a call as an undrafted free agent.” The call hasn’t come yet.

Lawson is philosophical about his situation.

“If it’s over, that’s life,” he says. “I’m not mad. The time in this game is short. You have to make the best of every opportunity.

“I love football, I’m going to miss it a lot.”

When Lawson says he is going to miss the game, he qualifies his feelings a little.

“I’m going to miss playing,” he explains. “I’m going to miss my teammates. I’m going to miss the camaraderie. I’m not going to miss the practice and all the preparation. I’m not going to miss 40 hours a week watching films.”

But it is football and, one way or another, it is part of JaJuan Lawson’s life.

“The day I put my helmet on for the last time is the best day of my life,” he says.

