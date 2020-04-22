Casa brothers hit hard by abrupt end to senior season

The abrupt end to the high school baseball season may finally separate brothers Mario and Nick Taormina after playing together for almost a decade. Mario and Nick started in Little League at about 8-years-old and continuing through three years and four games at Casa Grande High School.

And, they have been successful years for the brothers, leading Gaucho teams to championships on the freshman, junior varsity and, last season, varsity level. This year was looking to be the best of them all. “We had a really good team,” says infielder Nick. “I think we could have been in the running for an NCS title.”

Now it might all be over. There will certainly be no more baseball this spring. Next year, pitcher Mario plans to play at Santa Rosa Junior College, but Nick is unsure if he will try out for the Bear Cub team .

“It’s up in the air,” Nick says. “I’m going to SRJC, but I still haven’t determined if I’m going to play baseball or not.”

Most young athletes would like to forget the spring of 2020 and Mario says that is just what he and many of his teammates would like to do. “I want to get it out of my mind,” he says. “I was hoping to get some good looks (by college scouts). “It’s not just me, a lot of guys were trying to get looks”

It is not only for his own future that Mario is hurting. Like his brother, he had high hopes for the 1929 Gauchos. Casa Grande was 15-12 last season, but rallied over the second half, going 8-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play to share the league championship with Petaluma and Sonoma Valley. This spring, under new head coach Pete Sikora they were looking to do even better.

“We had a great group,” Mario says. “We had a deep pitching staff in place. It is all really sad. All we can do now is move on to the next thing.”

Mario would have been a big part of that staff. He was 5-0 with a 1.28 earned run average as a junior after missing the first half of the season with an injury. He had elbow surgery during the off season and looked sharp in a two-inning tune up in his only appearance this year.

One of his wins last season was a game of a lifetime no-hitter against rival Petaluma in the prestigious Boras Tournament.

Nick was looking forward to a big season after batting a solid .262 last year with 17 hits in 22 games.

Both he and Mario are trying to stay in shape by lifting weight at home, going on runs and playing long toss and pepper with one another.

While Nick is still uncertain about his baseball plans, both brothers plan to use SRJC as the first step toward a college degree and plan to transfer to a four-year school. Mario is uncertain about his ultimate career path, while Nick is leaning toward starting a college education that will some day lead to becoming a paramedic.

Although both Nick and Mario are seniors, they played most of their Little League baseball with Casa players who are now juniors and were especially looking forward to finishing out their high school careers with their friends.

“We worked so hard together as a team, it hurts. We are like a family,” Mario says.

Instead of classroom work and baseball practice, the brothers are trying to stay busy completing their high school academics online, working out and, whenever they can find a place, going fishing.

“It is all really sad, but all we can do is move on to the next thing,” said Mario.