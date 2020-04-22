Leghorns hopeful of salvaging some sort of season

“We’re getting more calls from interested players and coaches than ever before,” reported Petaluma Leghorn General Manager Rod Moore recently. “Even though the National American Legion baseball championships were canceled earlier for 2020, and California shut it down before that, the boys want to play.

“There are rumors that the state and even the national decision might be revisited. All may not be lost yet. If games are played in two months, we might even look at playing a shorter schedule without spectators.”

The Leghorns are going ahead with a revised schedule and are beginning to build a roster in case something breaks by mid-June.

“One of the big concerns, of course, is the health issue,” noted Moore. “Everything would have to be coordinated with the local school districts because we play a few home games at Petaluma High School. The diamond there is completely off limits right now by school district directive because of the danger posed by the coronavirus.”

Moore and last season’s California state champion coach Jeff Inglin have not totally bought into the idea, but there are those rumors.

“Yountville (the state Veterans Home) won’t even talk to us this season because all of the organizers at that great facility at Cleve Borman Field are in their retirement years,” Moore said. “Older veterans are much more susceptible to the virus and that is understandable. There would have to be other venues.”

The absence of the Yountville facility would be critical. Borman Park is the best in the Empire. Covered grandstands in the summer, greenery on the fences and a terrific concession would be missed. It is rated one of the 10 best high school ball parks in the US by Max Preps.

The Leghorns carried a 32-11 record into the Western Regional Tournament at Fairfield last year after capturing the state title at Yountville. Petaluma dropped a heartbreaker late in the semifinals after a string of scoreless innings in the opener against Highland Utah (23-11) by Nick Andrakin, and narrowly missed a trip to Shelby, North Carolina, where the American Legion World Series was held.

If the decision to suspend play this summer stands, it would be the first interruption in more than 20 years for the successful Leghorn baseball program involving upper high school and first-year college players in the area.

“We normally start our schedule at the beginning of June, but a shortened revision would push everything forward to the middle of the month,” said a hopeful Moore.

“I feel that we owe as much as we can to the senior players who missed out on a complete high school season this year,” Moore added. “All the players are looking for a scholarship next year and I think American Legion baseball helps. Everything depends on the health and safety of the players.”

The American Legion has sponsored youth baseball since 1925.

PHS coach Jim Selvitella helped coach the Leghorns in 2019, and he hopes that the Leghorn season can be salvaged this summer.

“American Legion is a great program for young players, and we had a great experience last season,” Selvitella said. “With a couple of breaks the Leghorns could have gone to North Carolina. If coach Jeff Inglin needs any help I am ready to help again.”

Six players from the championship Leghorn team went on to play at Santa Rosa Junior College this spring, and to nobody’s surprise, the Bear Cubs opened at 18-2 before the CCCAA was shut down. Andrakin from Petaluma, Joe Lampe and Nick Kamages from Casa Grande, Zeke Brockley and Chris Latorre from Maria Carrillo and Joey Kramer from Rancho Cotate helped Santa Rosa Rosa get off to a blazing start.

Former Leghorn infielder Logan Douglas from Petaluma High was also one of the better hitters on that team.

Stay tuned, Petaluma may still have some summer baseball.