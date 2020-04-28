JJ SAYS: Walking not a sport, but it works

I’ve never been much of a believer in walking for the sake of exercise. Although I enjoy hiking, particularly in the redwoods, I haven’t done very much of that in recent years. At one time, in a town far-far away (in Oregon, where, if you don’t run, you don’t exist), I was briefly a quasi “runner,” huffing my way through a few 5K and even a couple of 10K events.

But the idea of walking for the sake of walking was never high on my priority list — until the last few weeks. Confinement can change a lot of attitudes.

Rohnert Park, where I now live, has several short hiking trails alongside flood control streams that are cloaked with underbrush and lined with new-growth redwoods. They offer a shaded respite to the nearby houses, apartments and traffic. Many are minimally paved, making them ideal for mothers pushing strollers and for seniors — yes, like me. The creek paths are open to the public and offer a respite for those of us who are tired of talking to the mirror, and worse, having the mirror talk back.

If proper social-distancing protocols are followed, the paths are about as safe an outdoor activity as you can find in these frustrating and confusing times.

I have taken to exploring these trails, finding a daily break from the new routine of alternating between computer and “Law and Order” reruns. It is not sports, and maybe not athletic, but it makes me feel better, mentally and physically.

I’m not the only one who has discovered the benefits of just moving.

Petaluma High School softball coach Kurt Jastrow, who should be in the midst of running one of the best T-Girl seasons in recent years, has joined those who find relief in the simple process of putting one foot in front of the other.

Jastrow, who suffers from hip and back ailments that make walking painful, has forced himself to take daily walks that have now stretched out to a mile.

“The first couple of weeks (of shelter-in-place) I was down in the dumps, but walking makes me feel better and I have discovered I don’t have as much pain in my hip and back,” he says.

How socially responsible my daily stroll is depends on how well my fellow walkers, runners and bikers obey the new rules of the road. I am amazed and prideful at how many people not only preach, but practice, social distancing.

The vast majority of the people I have encountered were masked; most I passed, or more likely, passed me, give me a wide berth. Many step off the path until I pass by. People are uniformly friendly, speaking or nodding as they stroll by or around me.

My fellow travelers come in a wide span of sizes, shapes, ages and physical condition.

I’ve seen athletes who are built like potential Olympians and people who look more like Sumo wrestlers. I’ve seen runners, joggers and people needing a cane for balance. I’ve seen family groups and giggling teens. I’ve seen bicyclists and kids on skateboards.

The great news is that almost all were masked and, with the exception of family groups and couples, almost all were trying hard to observe the 6-foot rule.

To steal a phrase I’ve heard often repeated: “The only thing I know is what I don’t know,” but I do know that people who have walked, run or bike by me are trying hard to follow the rules.

