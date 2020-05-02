Subscribe

An adventure in recreation softball

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
Like every other sports venue in Petaluma, the diamonds for girls softball at Prince Park are quiet these evenings because of the  dangers of the coronavirus. With auto traffic blockaded into the park only a few lone neighborhood dog owners can be spotted on the grounds with their pets getting some exercise, but everybody seems to observe a safe social distance.

It’s a shame. Last season on designated early evenings, there were two or three girls recreation softball games at the park fully engaged with crowded bleachers and parking slots at a premium. Petaluma supports its girls teams, and there was no shortage of encouragement for the players. These were not drop-offs as entire families came to watch the games.

For those who are not familiar with recreation softball for girls, it features the game played at a beginning level. Many of the players are in their first year of softball. Advanced softball can be seen played by more veteran teams on alternate evenings in the Petaluma Steal Breeze program.

Numerous walks, chucking the ball to the wrong bag, wild adventures on the bases, and occasional dropped balls make the recreation games unpredictable, but a kick to watch. No lead is ever safe.

About the time of the announced community softball tryouts, a couple of girls at Petaluma Junior High made a pact. The two friends would set out through the drill process at Lucchesi Park together, and play on the same team.

The experienced player enjoyed her season the previous year, and her dad was going to be a coach for one of the teams. He could pick them both. Her rookie partner had just moved to town, and she agreed to give it a shot. It would be an adventure.

Something happened along the way to foil their plan, and it came by accident. An opposing coach by the name of Britt Johnson, not knowing the fix was in, selected the rookie for his Henri’s Roofing team at the tryouts.

Now what? No opportunities for fun with a friend on the diamond with shared rides. The rookie was left to her own devices with a team that had players she did not know. The experience playing for Henri’s could have been an uneasy one.

This story worked itself out, however. It turns out that Johnson is extremely personable, and a good organizer. The only season  of softball for the rookie turned out to be a time she could later look back on with a smile.

The rookie improved by the week, and her experience was great fun, thanks to her creative coach and energetic assistants, Danny Gemma and Mike Learn. Gemma was especially aggressive with base runners at third base between his energy boosting runs down the road to the snack bar.

Johnson, just one of the stable of unsung parent volunteers in the recreation program in Petaluma, has a daughter who pitches, and the season gave her more experience with hopes of moving on. Without her, Henri’s might have struggled. She threw near or close to the zone for the most part with the umpires just learning as well. Some of them didn’t always look for strikes. Johnson didn’t sympathize much with his offspring on marginal calls behind the plate, but he did encourage her.

For coach Johnson, everything fit. He organized his teams, designated early morning practices with dew still on the grass to the point where there was no possibility of girls standing around. There were stations for every offensive and defensive drill.

Some of the practices were on hastily created diamond outlines at the Washington Street soccer complex when Prince Park was too damp and closed to practice because of rain.

I watched with interest from my car at these clinics that many Little  League teams could model.

It turns out that the improving Henri’s Roofing team won more games than it lost because of well-timed player placement and careful rotation of the entire roster. Everybody played, even though it was uneasy at times during monster big innings by opponents that were mercifully halted because of a run rule.

The most regular player turned out to be the first baseman for Henri’s who caught everything thrown in her direction.

Behind the plate Henri’s had a tough nut who kept the ball in play and held runners close with threatening pump fakes. She got  rotated out a few innings, however, and the rookie took a turn with oversized gear and a willingness to box the ball in front of her.

At times in youth sports, total team concentration during games wanders a bit on the bench. Johnson immediately seized upon that slippage with a good natured bark at the girls to “Get up  on the screen kiddos.” They dutifully responded by jumping up in the Prince dugouts to encourage teammates.

In the end, Henri’s did capture the 2019 recreation championship in their age group with a well-played Saturday morning victory. The coach’s daughter pitched through some adversity to earn the win. The catcher had another solid game behind the plate, and the littlest  mite in the league for Henri’s also had her moments.

As for the rookie, she punched a single into right field and threw out two runners across the diamond on ground balls to third base. The trophy she got at the end of the game was more than for participation. It was for a fun spring season in recreation softball.

