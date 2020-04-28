Hard work lands Casa’s Waltz at Napa Valley College

Casa Grande High School senior Elijah Waltz achieved baseball and academic success the old-fashioned way — he worked for it.

After establishing himself with a solid .273 average his first year on the varsity, Waltz had to prove himself all over again and battle for a position for a spot in a revolving Casa Grande outfield situation last season. He was quickly a starter, and by the end of the year, he was a key component on a Gaucho team that shared the Vine Valley Athletic League championship and went on to win a game in the North Coast Section playoffs.

He finished batting .317 with 18 RBIs, many coming in key games as Casa made a late-season push for the title.

There were questions about his defensive abilities as an outfielder early on, but persistence and a desire to succeed turned him into a solid left fielder with the skills to play center.

Now, Waltz’s hard-work honed skills are going to take him to Napa Valley College, where he will continue to develop those skills.

Waltz says he was torn between Napa and College of Marin, but after being put in touch with Napa coach Dan Parker by former Casa Grande assistant coach Spencer Finkbohner, he decided on the Napa school. “Every time I talked with the coach, Napa sounded better and better,” Waltz says.

One of the selling points was an opportunity to become a starter. “I just want to play ball,” he says.

Like so many players on this year’s Casa Grande team, he is bummed by not having the opportunity to finish what had all the signs of being an outstanding season.

“We put in a lot of hard work and had a strong team,” he says. “I think we definitely had a shot at a NCS title.”

Even harder than knowing his high school career is over is not having a chance to say good-bye to his teammates and friends.

Perhaps even harder than that is missing two and perhaps more, games playing against Mario Zarco, his best friend since the third grade. Zarco is a starter for Petaluma High, another of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s top teams. “I’ll miss the smack talk,” Waltz says. “It was definitely going to be fun.”

Waltz has no illusions, but leaves no doubt, as to his ultimate plan. “My goal is to keep moving up the ladder, to play ball and show what my potential is and eventually get to the major leagues,” he says.

Meanwhile, he is determined to succeed on both the diamond and in the classroom at Napa Valley, studying kinesiology and eventually nursing. Waltz made huge strides in the classroom this year at Casa Grande, going from a 2.2 grade point average to a 4.0.

In addition to working hard at baseball and studies, Waltz literally works hard, holding down two outside jobs before the coronavirus slowed the economy.

While it hurts to miss out on his last semester of high school and his last high school baseball season, Waltz is philosophical about the situation.

“I feel God has a plan for everything,” he says.

If hard work means anything, Waltz will do his part.