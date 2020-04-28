Softball season cancellation double trouble for Weiands

The loss of the school spring semester and all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic was a double whammy for the Weiand family. Not only do twins Emma and Kaleigh lose out on so much of what is special about their senior year, they lose the sports that have been so much a part of Kaleigh and Emma’s lives for almost as long as they can remember.

Now, just as they were poised to add the final chapter on what has been a remarkable career at Petaluma High school, it is over, at least on the prep level.

“We’ve lost a lot,” says Kaleigh. “We miss our Senior Night, graduation — so much. It’s pretty rough.”

They also miss what could have been an outstanding softball season. Petaluma was 17-8 last year and finished second by a game in its first year in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“I think we would have been even more competitive this year,” Kaleigh says. “We had six starting players back.” That includes Emma catching and Kaleigh in center field.

Both enjoyed big junior seasons. Emma batted .412 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 RBIs. She also was an outstanding defensive catcher. Kaleigh showed excellent range in the outfield and batted .368 with seven doubles and 14 RBIs.

Softball was the last sports stand for the sisters, who were also key players on a Petaluma volleyball team that was 19-7 and also finished second in the VVAL. The T-Girls finished second in the North Coast Section playoffs and earned a spot in the CIF Northern California championships.

“I like them both in different ways,” says Emma. “I liked the team chemistry we had in volleyball. It was really fun to play in the NCS.”

Throughout their high school sports careers, the two have always played together. “She has always had my back and I have always had hers,” Kaleigh says.

The next step for both is a bit hard to determine. For now the next step is probably Santa Rosa Junior College, although Petaluma softball coach Kurt Jastrow says both could probably play at a higher level in the future.

“I haven’t fully decided,” says Emma. “I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

Kaleigh is leaning toward a career in health sciences, while Emma is planning on pursuing an education in marine biology.

Jastrow says that both are good enough athletes to play either sport in college, although Emma seems to prefer volleyball, while Kaleigh may be leaning toward softball.

“They are both outstanding athletes,” the coach says. “They can do anything. If they want, they could probably play both sports in college.”

The coach noted that he was counting on them to be the nucleus of an outstanding T-Girl diamond team. They were batting fourth and fifth in the Petaluma order, with Kaleigh moving down from the leadoff spot to better utilize her ability to drive in runs.

“They say that up-the-middle (catcher, second base-shortstop and center field) is the key to a defense,” Jastrow observed. “We had two of those from the same family.

“They are both fast and they throw as hard as most boys playing baseball.”

Playing two sports means it is sports almost year round for the sisters, and Emma acknowledges there are times it can get stressful, but for both her and Kaleigh it is all they have ever known — until now.

Now there is a different kind of stress. “It is really different from the usual,” says Emma. “I feel like I should be doing something.”

For now, all that something can be is trying to stay in shape, doing online school work and spending more time with their dogs and best friends, Lucy and Ruby.

Kaleigh and Emma are the daughters of Corey and Kristin Weiland.