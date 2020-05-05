Rooster Run welcomes golfers back

“So far, so good,” says Rooster Run Golf Course Administrator Bill Carson.

Petaluma’s Rooster Run reopened Monday after almost six weeks of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Carson, who is administrator of both Rooster Run and Windsor golf courses, the resumption of play, while not officially a grand reopening, felt that way to activity-hungry golfers.

“It is great that golfers can get out and play the game they love,” Carson said last weekend as employees put the final touches on modifications needed to meet new social-distancing requirements.

“Things went very well<” Carson said after the first day of golf under the new rules. “Everyone was very excited, and respected the rules.”

For Carson, the resumption of play was great, but it wasn’t the best part of the reopening. For him, the best part came last week when he called the courses’ employees and told them to come to work. “It really warmed my heart to make those calls,” he said.

Rooster Run, like other Sonoma County courses, re-opened after Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sandari Mase released revised stay-in-shelter guidelines allowing some recreational activities, including golf, to resume under certain restrictions.

Among the new rules are a requirement to maintain the recommended 6-foot social distance, to wear face masks and to ride alone in golf carts.

Golfers may, however, play in foursomes.

The re-openings did not catch Carson and his re-hired Rooster Run staff by surprise nor unprepared.

“We’ve been working on this for quiet awhile,” he said. “We were prepared.” He explained that golf course administrators in the area have been working with county officials to determine what protocols would be appropriate to reopen the courses.

Many of the modifications impact the social aspects of the game. Only take-out food and beverages will be served in the course restaurant and there will be no indoor or outdoor seating. Only one person will be allowed in golf carts.

Only Sonoma County residents will be allowed to use the courses.

“That doesn’t mean players can’t have a meaningful golfing experience,” Carson said. “Players may not be able to get together, but they still will be able to get out and enjoy the sport.”

Like all courses, Rooster Run has felt the effect of the closure. “We lost six weeks of revenue,” Carson points outs. “There is no way around that. 8 percent of revenue is a big hit.”

Both Windsor and Rooster Run has had to cancel tournaments. Windsor lost the Windsor Golf Classic, a Symetra Tour event a LPGA development Tournament.

But, for management and golfers, the most important news is that golf is back.