JJ SAYS: End of a dream for now

It is one thing to shatter a person’s dreams, it is another to not allow a person to have a dream at all. It is especially painful when the dreamers are 12 or 13 years old.

That is exactly what happed last week when Little League officials announced that there would be no Little League World series this year. Millions of young sluggers and throwers all around the world were left without hope.

Of course, the odds were hugely against players from Petaluma to Africa living out the dream of being one of the blessed few who ever set foot in the Little League complex in Williamsport, Penn., let along been allowed to play on one of the hollowed diamonds where the best of the best are to play just once a year.

Only once in the long history of youth baseball in our area has a Petaluma team achieved the dream. In 2012, a Petaluma National League team finished third in the Williamsport spectacular. One other team, from the Petaluma Valley League came within one win of reaching Williamsport.

The World Series is a Little Leaguer’s equivilant of Mission Impossible. It is the impossible dream. It is almost hopeless, but it keeps Little Leaguers dreaming. For only a precious few does it become a reality, for many it is the goal.

As any All-League high school baseball player will admit, if he is honest, the Major Leagues are the dream. Forget the odds, forget the obstacles, forget reality. That is the goal.

For Little Leaguers who are serious about their game, the Wolrd Seires is the goal. Forget how few players have made it, forget how slippery the slope where one fall (actually two, since most tournament are double elimination) ends it all, forget the odds. The World Series is the shinning star.

To reach the World Series, teams have to win, district, section, division and regional championships, each with ever-increasing competitiveness. The odds are overwhelming, but the dream is universal.

There is a possibility that we will have some kind of Little League season this summer. There is even a chance we could have some sort of All-Star play. What we won’t have is a Little League World Series. What we won’t have is a dream.

The loss of the Little League World Series is miniscule in today’s topsy-turvy world, and even among Little Leaguers, it affects only this year’s 12-year-olds, and then only All-Stars, but for them it is significant. For them, it is a step toward adulthood where dreams are too often shattered too soon.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)