World Series canceling does not mean no Little League

It’s over until its over and, despite the canceling of Regional playoffs and the World Series, Little League baseball might not be over this summer.

“The cancellation of the World Series does not mean we can’t have Little League baseball on the local level,” says Little League District 35 Administrator Rick Duarte.

The cancellation of the events at the top of the Little League All-Star tournament pyramid may actually benefit local leagues because it gives them more time to play local tournaments without having the pressure of finishing them in time to move winning teams up the ladder.

However, Duarte points out that any kind of Little League baseball remains on hold as long as the shelter-in-place rule remain in place. “We can’t do anything until the county officially gives us a go ahead,” he says.

“A baseball diamond is not a golf course where you can keep the players away from one another.”

He said once play resumes, what kind of form league schedules and playoffs will look like may vary from community to community.

“It will be up to the individual leagues,” he points out. “As a district we will have a conversation about what leagues want to do with All-Stars, tournaments and the Tournament of Champions, but it is going to be up to the leagues.”

District 35 includes 18 different leagues: Cloverdale, Fort Bragg, Mark West Youth, Petaluma National, Round Valley, Ukiah Youth Baseball, Coast Youth, Healdsburg, Northbay Challenger, Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa American, West Side, El Molino, Laytonville, Petaluma American, Rincon Valley, Sebastopol and Willits-Redwood.

Duarte points out with leagues in so many diverse regions, play and/or tournaments may vary from area to area.