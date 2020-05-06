Lack of senior season limits college choices for Santander

For Casa Grande High School senior Cole Santander, there are things more important that baseball — but not many.

“I pretty much think about it all the time,” he said. “Outside of my family, it is the most important thing. It feels weird not to be playing.”

The shutdown of all high school sports activity may have cost him more than his final season of high school play.

Without a senior season to showcase his talents and another year of development, Santander has decided to continue his baseball career at a junior college, with an eye on transferring to a four-year school in two years. He isn’t sure just yet if he will go to Santa Rosa Junior College, College of Marin or San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora said under different circumstances, Santander could step right out of high school into a four-year program.

“He is truly a next-level prospect,” Sikora said. “He was on the radar of a lot of colleges, but now, without a senior season, that has disappeared.”

The good news, according to Sikora, is that Santander has three good junior college programs to choose from. “They are all good and any one of them will be fortunate to get him,” the coach said.

Santander was also looking forward to his senior season because Casa Grande, a co-champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League last season, had the potential to be one of the best teams in the North Coast Section this spring.

Santander was a big reason for that optimism. He batted a solid .333 as a junior with nine doubles, a home run and 28 RBIs in 27 games.

He was also developing into an outstanding defensive catcher after being blocked early in his career by a senior playing ahead of him.

To keep Santander’s bat in the lineup, then coach Chad Fillinger played him at third base. “I did my best at third,” he said of his infield experience. After taking over full time behind the plate, it became apparent that he was one of the best in the VVAL.

“You want a whole team of Cole Santanders,” said Sikora.

“His offense speaks for itself. He was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

“His defense doesn’t get enough recognition. He handles the pitching staff well, he is an outstanding shot blocker and he gets the ball to second base as quickly as anybody.”

Beyond the numbers, Santander works hard and is very team oriented, the coach said.

Sikora recalled that after Santander tweaked his back so badly in an early season game this spring that he was unable to practice the next day. Instead of taking time off to rest his injury, he showed up to chart pitches for Casa Grande pitchers.

“That’s the kind of person he is,” said the coach.

The son of Chad and Shelley Santander, the senior is part of an athletic family. His older sister, Brooke, was one of the best girls basketball players ever at Casa Grande High School, while his other sister, Leah, was a soccer player for the Gauchos.

For the senior, the game is baseball. He has been playing since he was 3 years old as a Little Leaguer, on travel ball teams and in high school.

Last summer, he played on the American Legion Leghorns and plans to do so again if the Legion program is allowed on the field.

How far can he take it? He is just beginning to find out, but he knows what the ultimate goal is. “At the end of the day it is what we all shoot for,” he said about his hopes for Major League baseball.