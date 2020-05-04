Running girls basketball only one of new SV coach’s jobs

Tony Keefer, the new St. Vincent High School girls basketball coach, knows a lot about high school coaching and, as the father of two of his own, knows quite a bit about girls. What he hasn’t done is combine coaching with girls — at least on the high school level.

Keefer has been a successful varsity football coach and coached other sports as an assistant. He has also coached his daughter’s CYO basketball team, but the idea of combining girls basketball and coaching a varsity girls team happened only after a discussion with St. Vincent Principal Pat Daly about how he might fit into the Petaluma Catholic School’s athletic picture.

Coaching girls basketball is only one of Keefer’s responsibilities at St. Vincent. He will also run an expanded youth camp program that, when the coronavirus pandemic problem is solved, will included 10 specific sports camps. In addition, he will be on the school staff full time, helping the athletic program in different roles.

In a school known for its quarterbacks, Keefer was one of the best ever at Cardinal Newman High School and a D1 college prospect until he injured his back. He, instead, played at Santa Rosa Junior college and is a member of the SRJC Hall of Fame. He received a scholarship to Northern Arizona University, only to have his back problems end his playing career.

He began coaching at Northern Arizona, and when he moved back to Sonoma County, ended up as head football coach at Tamalpais High School in Larkspur. In two years, and led a team that didn’t even have a junior varsity program into the North Coast Section playoffs. He later coached at Montgomery High School and assisted at Santa Rosa Junior College.

He worked in the family business before his desire to get back into coaching led him to St. Vincent where Daly needed both a full-time staff member and coach for a girls basketball team that was 10-16 last season and looking for a new coach.

Keefer’s hiring finishes a complete overhaul of basketball at St. Vincent. Earler, Daly hired Keefer’s friend and former mentor, Tom Bonfigli to run the men’s program.

Keefer’s first job at St. Vincent was to organize the youth sports camp program, a program that will include 10 camps for boys and girls in first through eighth grades — football, football skills, linemen, boys basketball, girls basketball, lacrosse, soccer, baseball and volleyball.

He had the camps pretty well organized and ready for the summer when, as he said, “The coronavirus put a huge dent in those plans. I don’t know when we’ll be able to come back.”

For now, he is working with the other coaches at St. Vincent to prepare schedules and get ready for the move into the North Bay League.

Meanwhile, he is anxious to get a chance to meet with his team, something he was scheduled to do on the day the school closed its doors because of the pandemic.

“The program is at a critical point,” he says. “We need to get it turned around quickly so girls will want to come out. One of my specialties is turning around programs.

“The No. 1 thing is having a prggram that represents what St. Vincent is — a class act.”

Keefer says he understand that there is a difference between boys and girls teams. “There is a different mindset,” he says. However, he notes that coaching is still coaching. “A lot of what you learn from sports is translatable,” he explains.

“I am looking forward to meeting my team and getting started.”

Keefer has two daughters, Kennedy, 11, and Payton, 8.