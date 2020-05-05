NHRA Sonoma Nationals postponed at Sonoma Raceway

This year’s National Hot Rod Association Sonoma Nationals drag races at Sonoma Raceway have been postponed, another victim of coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Originally scheduled for July 24-26, the event is expected to be held on a date to be determined.

Race officials said they are working with the NHRA on a date that would be possible within local, state and federal safety guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Sporting events, concerts and large gatherings of any kind have been prohibited since mid-March in Sonoma County and are expected to be restricted until Labor Day.

“The effects of this health crisis are impacting every aspect of our society, and though this delay is frustrating, our first priority is the health of our patrons and the larger NHRA drag racing community,” said Steve Page, the raceway president and general manager.

Ticket holders have three options:

Use their tickets for the postponed event

Receive a full refund of their purchase price, minus service charges

Or choose to receive an event credit for the amount paid to date plus an additional 20%. The credit can be applied toward any admissions, including single-day and weekend tickets, upgrades, packages, fan hospitality, camping and more during the 2021 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Sonoma Raceway.

The Toyota/SaveMart 350 NASCAR race scheduled for June 14 may be rescheduled for another time or another location, NASCAR and raceway officials have said. NASCAR has said it is committed to completing its 2020 race calendar, even if that means moving races to states with less restrictive social distancing rules.