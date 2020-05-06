A transfer sit down turns into a completely lost season

After playing only a few non-league games on their 2020 schedules, the balance of the season was completely lost for high school softball players at Casa Grande, St. Vincent, and Petaluma. The threat of coronavirus took care of that when the North Coast Section shut everything down to meet Sonoma County health and safety guidelines.

For highly regarded junior softball prospect Mo Lynch, the lost season had to be even more frustrating. Lynch transferred from Casa Grande to Petaluma High after two very productive seasons to take classes not offered on the Gaucho campus.

According to California Interscholastic Federation rules, a player who transfers after a season of varsity competition must sit out 45 days before resuming play for a different school.

While Lynch previously went through that same process during volleyball last fall, she had to sit out another block of 45 days in softball. It might seem like a bit of overkill to the average fan, but that is the rule.

Transfers from one school to another are common each semester when family issues arise. When athletics are involved, the CIF has to determine eligibility. In this case, a proven softball player moved from one rival school to another.

“I had no idea she was coming,” said T-Girl softball coach Kurt Jastrow. “I try not to pay attention to rumors of new players coming this way until they actually show up on our campus. I do remember her well from last year when she hit a home run against us in our game at Casa.”

“Mo practiced with us during this preseason and between the four games we played before everything was shut down.

“She is the real deal with a very good softball swing. I told her at the time that we had several positions in mind for her later in the season, but now everything is lost. She definitely would have played for us. We did double check with the NCS to see if sitting out those volleyball games counted for softball, but it was confirmed that the penalty is for each sport.

“Mo worked hard and stayed after practice for additional ground balls, and she was getting ready to help us in at least three positions. It’s really too bad for her. The junior year is usually when players blossom. She would have become eligible just in time for our game with Casa Grande.”

Lynch had impressive numbers in her two seasons at Casa Grande. She was a key player as a freshman for the Gaucho squad that earned a surprising co-title in the North Bay League in 2018. She whacked the ball at a .351 clip and played shortstop while driving in 23 runs. Included in her hit total were five home runs in only 86 plate appearances, which placed her second among the league leaders.

Lynch was especially tough against Windsor with four hits in the two Gaucho wins over the Lady Jaguars.

Casa closed with a rush that season to win its final three clutch regular-season games to grab a share of the crown. The Gauchos went on to upset third-seeded Antioch 1-0 in the first round of the NCS Division II playoffs. She then had a base hit and scored the only run in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of eventual finalist Bishop O’Dowd in a game played at Castro Valley.

In 2019 as a sophomore, Lynch posted an even better batting average at .365 while tying for the team lead in RBIs in the Gauchos’ first season in the Vine Valley Athletic League. She had a three-hit game against eventual champion Napa in their second meeting of the season.

Now it’s back to square one for Lynch and the rest of her new teammates, who lost most of their season. While NCS rules kept her inactive in 2020, there is another full season ahead to prove what she can do to move on to the next level in softball. All indications show that she has the ability to do just that.