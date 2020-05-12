A LOOK BACK: Casa and Petaluma athletes move on to Meet of Champions

Editor’s note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back on what happened this week, just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported on May 16, 2019?

An outstanding track and field season for area athletes got even better last Saturday in the North Coast Section Redwood Meet, a qualifying event for the NCS Meet of Champions coming up Friday and Saturday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

The top seven finishers in each event qualified for the NCS meet.

Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League champion boys finished third in team scoring at the Redwood Meet with 45 points, behind Maria Carrillo’s 59 and Sir Francis Drake’s 36.

Petaluma’s girls were fourth with 30 team points and Casa Grande’s VVAL champion girls were eighth. Santa Rosa was first in team scoring with 79, with Fortuna second wih 60.

Whether qualifying for MOC or competing hard, athletes from both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools were at their best in the Redwood meet, with many recording personal best times and distances.

No star shone brighter than Petaluma High School senior Sydney Dennis, who set a school and meet record while winning the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 5¼ inches. The old school record was 37-3 set by Maggie Farrar in 2001.

Dennis, who qualified for the MOC in four events, was also third in the long jump at 16-6 and fifth in both hurdles, running 16.37 seconds in the 100s and 48.87 in the 300s.

Boys

Casa Grande’s boys earned many of the Gaucho team points with a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay and a third in the 4x400 relay. The 4x100 team of Cole Kuper, Matthew Mason, John Paul Tangonan and Jalydon Love was timed in 43.90, just a whisper behind Marin Catholic’s winning 43.82. The 4x400 team of Matthew Giroux, Logan Moon, Mason and Love ran 3 minutes, 27.30 seconds to finish behind Maria Carrillo (3:23.54) and Sir Francis Drake (3:24.26).

Casa Grande’s Moon and Mason had strong performances in the dashes, with Moon second in the 100 in 11.07 and Mason second in the 200 in 21.92, the 19th fastest all-time in the Redwood Empire. Casa’s Love qualified for MOC, finishing sixth in the 200 in 22.64.

Love will also advance in the 400 after finishing third in 49.57, 24th fastest all time. A pair of Petaluma runners turned in strong efforts in the event, with Jaden Gabriel 10th in 51.45 and Nathan Hale 12th in 51.66.

Moon’s big day included a second place in the 800 in 1:55.24 behind winner Nico Pompili of Drake (1:53.65).

Casa Grande sophomore Owen Hite was the best of South County’s distance runners, finishing ninth in both the 1600 (4:23.00) and the 3200 (9:43.00). The 1600 time bettered the qualifying standard for MOC.

Petaluma’s Tony Moekel continued his late-season charge in the triple jump, going 41-7¾ to finish sixth and move on to MOC.

South County’s best effort in the boys throwing events came from Casa Grande’s Alexander Aznanon, who was 11th in the shot put at 40-3 and 10th in the discus at 119-9.

Girls

In addition to Dennis’ spectacular performance, there were several other extraordinary efforts from both Petaluma and Casa Grande girls.

Casa Grande’s 4x100 relay team of Perla Perez, Maya Tiu, Emily Melton and Lauren Doran was fourth in 51.00.

Petaluma’s Cali Sullivan was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.78, with Casa Grande’s Doran fourth in 12.96. Doran also qualified in the 200, running sixth in 26.63.

Best effort by an area runner in the distance events was a 13th in the 1600 (5:28.27) and an 11th in the 3200 (12:16.60) by Casa Grande’s Emma Baswell.

Casa Grande’s Dorah Brutus was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.20, the 36th all-time best.

Petaluma’s Savannah Engler shattered her personal best five times in the pole vault. She came into the competition with a best of 9-0 and left with a best of 10-8, a fourth-place finish and a ticket to the MOC.

Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy did what she has done all season — dominate the shot put, She won by a foot and a half, throwing 9-5½, the 14th best ever.