JJ SAYS: When sickness ends, Casa needs a new gym

News that Sonoma Valley High School is moving forward with a $15 million sports complex is a reminder that, while it may feel like all normalcy has been on hold, there will come a time when there will actually once again be high school sports.

According to the Sonoma Index-Tribune, the complex calls for one baseball and two softball fields plus an open area, all with natural turf. A soccer/football field will be covered with artificial turf, bleacher seats for 1,000 spectators, 300 seats for visitors and the capacity to expand to 2,500 seats for events such as homecoming and grauation. In the center of the complex will be a building for concessions, team room, restrooms and storage.

The Sonoma Valley plan, given approval last week by the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, follows the completion earlier this year of a massive sports/recreation facility at Rancho Cotate High School suitable for basketball, entertainment and the landing of a 747.

With Petaluma and Casa Grande now in the Vine Valley Athletic League, local sports followers have had an opportunity to see the expansive sports facilities at American Canyon High School, suitable, grand enough to rival those at a junior college or most D2 colleges. Municipal Stadium where Napa and Vintage high schools play football and soccer is on a par, or perhaps even better than Santa Rosa Junior Colllege’s Bailey Field.

Petaluma City Schools did an admirable job stretching money fr0om a b0ond measure passed in 2014. Combined with other district funds, Petaluma received, among other benefits, new synthetic turf football (and other sports) fields and new tracks at both Petaluma and Casa Grande High School. A badly needed replacement swimming pool was installed at Petaluma High.

It seems strange to talk about new facilities when schools are shut down and all school districts will be cash strapped once a semblance of normal returns.

But, it is not too early to start thinking about the future, and there will be a future.

The one thing Petaluma needs as of a decade ago, is a new gymnasium at Casa Grande High School. I’ve griped about this for so long I’ve lost my hair in protest. The school district owns property adjacent to Casa that could be sold with proceeds used for a new gym and perhaps new performing arts facilities at both Casa and Petaluma High.

A few years ago, the district created a committee that studied the possibilities of the sale of the property and what would be the best use of the proceeds of that sale. If I remember correctly, a gym and performing arts centers were among the recommendations.

As with what happens with most studies done by public agencies, that study is probably collecting dust in the school district office.

Of course, this is not the time to be taking any action. I understand school administrators, board members and especially teachers have their hands full just getting through one online class after another. I applaud the work they are all doing during these extraordinary times.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to look forward to a time when Casas Grande basketball is back on the floor in what I hope in my lifetime is a new gym.

(Contact John Jackson at Johnie.Jackson@arguscourier.com).